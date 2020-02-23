Garin, Mager win interrupted semifinals at Rio Open

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

RIO DE JANEIRO — Third-seeded Cristian Garin and Italy’s Gianluca Mager both won their interrupted semifinals on Sunday to reach the final of the Rio Open.

Garin, ranked 25th, beat fifth-seeded Borna Coric of Croatia 6-4, 7-5 at the clay-court tournament.

“This is the result of a lot of work this year,” Garin said. The Chilean also won the Cordoba Open in Argentina this year.

The 128th-ranked Mager beat Hungary’s Attila Balazs 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (2).

Both semifinals had been interrupted shortly after midnight due to heavy rains, when Garin and Mager had already won the first set.

“I am without words, I need to focus again to come back later,” said Mager, who eliminated top-seeded Dominic Thiem in the quarterfinals.