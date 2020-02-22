Belmont Stakes winner, 1992 Horse of the Year and one of the country’s most influential sires A.P. Indy passed away at age 31 at Lane’s End Farm, the Versailles, Ky. farm he was born at and spent most of his life at. For horses, 31 is considered very old, and he was the oldest living winner of the Belmont Stakes and the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

The son of 1977 Triple Crown winner Seattle Slew and grandson of 1973 Triple Crown winner Secretariat, A.P. Indy picked up his first Grade 1 win as a 2-year-old in the 1991 Hollywood Futurity. Between 1991 and 1992, he went undefeated in seven starts, taking the 1992 Santa Anita Derby and Belmont Stakes. He dipped to 5th in the G2 Molson Export Million Stakes (G2) before taking third in the Jockey Club Gold Cup at Belmont. He finished his career with a win in the G1 Breeders’ Cup Classic.

Our sincerest condolences to @LanesEndFarms and the entire horse racing community on the passing of breed-shaping sire, A.P. Indy. In memory of this remarkable racehorse and stallion, we share his 1992 Breeders’ Cup Classic win. pic.twitter.com/kI2tPxd9x5 — Breeders' Cup (@BreedersCup) February 21, 2020

A.P. Indy was retired and returned home to Lane’s End in 1993, where he began to dominate the North American sire ranks. He was the leading sire in 2003 and 2006 and stayed in the top-10 for 10 straight years, siring 88 graded stakes winners including 2000 Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Status; 2006 Preakness Stakes winner Bernardini; 2007 Kentucky Oaks and Belmont Stakes winner Rags to Riches; and 2015 Met Mile and Whitney winner Honor Code.

A.P. Indy was the grandsire of Tapit, a three-time North American leading sire who is known for producing Belmont winners, meaning that 2014 Belmont winner Tonalist, 2016 winner Creator and 2017 winner Tapwrit count A.P. Indy as an ancestor. Others in his sire line include 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner California Chrome; 2013 Kentucky Derby winner Orb; and a slew of Breeders’ Cup and other major stakes winners.

Through his daughters, A.P. Indy was the grandsire of 2010 Kentucky Derby winner Super Saver and 2011 Kentucky Oaks winner Plum Pretty, among others.