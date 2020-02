Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Yoshihito Nishioka rallied past No. 5-seeded John Millman 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 on the opening day of the Delray Beach Open on Monday.

It was Millman’s first match since a wrenching loss to Roger Federer at the Australian Open last month.

Wild card Ryan Harrison of the United States joined Nishioka in the second round by beating Damir Dzumhur 6-3, 6-2. No. 7-seeded Adrian Mannarino rallied past Soonwoo Kwon 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Top-seeded Nick Kygrios plays his opening match Tuesday.