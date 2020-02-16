Ruud rallies to set up Argentina Open final against Sousa

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BUENOS AIRES — Eighth-seeded Casper Ruud won 10 of the last 11 games to beat Juan Ignacio Londero 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 Saturday and advance to the final of the Argentina Open.

The 21-year-old Norwegian, who is ranked 45th and chasing his first title, faces Portuguese lucky loser Pedro Sousa in the clay-court final in Buenos Aires.

The 145th-ranked Sousa had a walkover in his semifinal against top-seeded Diego Schwartzman, who had a left leg injury.

Schwartzman had saved four match points against Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas on Friday.