No. 2 seed Raonic ousted in first match at New York Open

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — No. 2 seed Milos Raonic was upset in his opening match at the New York Open, falling 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4) 6-4 on Wednesday night to Soonwoo Kwon.

The Canadian was playing his first match since losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. He ran into a hot opponent in the 22-year-old Kwon, a South Korean who reached the quarterfinals for the second straight week.

No. 4 Ugo Humbert rolled into the quarterfinals by routing Marcos Giron 6-1, 6-0 in 51 minutes.

Also, No. 6 seed Miomir Kecmanovic beat Paolo Lorenzi 6-3, 6-3; and Andreas Seppi eliminated Steve Johnson 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Top-seeded John Isner and defending champion Reilly Opelka play their second-round matches Thursday.