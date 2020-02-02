Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two teams remain in the NFL playoffs after an eventful championship weekend. Teams left in the playoffs fighting for the title of Super Bowl LIV Champion include the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Check out the full NFL playoff schedule for 2020 to see when the playoff games and Super Bowl 54 will be played, as well as scores, how to watch information and more.

2020 NFL Playoff Bracket

The stage for Super Bowl LIV is SET 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BZvoz9zRup — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 20, 2020

NFL Playoff Schedule

Super Bowl LIV

Super Bowl 2020: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

Date: Sunday, February 2, 2020

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

TV Channel: FOX

How to watch and stream: FOX Sports app, connected devices

TV Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Chris Myers and Mike Pereira

2020 NFL Playoff Scores and Results

Championship Round

AFC Championship game: (6) Tennessee Titans at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Final: Chiefs def. Titans 35-24

Recap: Chiefs headed to Super Bowl for first time in 50 years after beating Titans

NFC Championship game: (2) Green Bay Packers at (1) San Francisco 49ers

Final: 49ers def. Packers 37-20

Recap: The 49ers are going to the Super Bowl

Divisional Weekend

Saturday, January 11

(6) Minnesota Vikings at (1) San Francisco 49ers

Final: 49ers def. Vikings 27-10

Recap: 49ers dominate Vikings, get ready to host NFC Championship Game

(6) Tennessee Titans at (1) Baltimore Ravens

Final: Titans def. Ravens 28-12

Recap: Titans stun Ravens 28-12 behind Derrick Henry to reach AFC title game

Sunday, January 12

(4) Houston Texans at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Final: Chiefs def. Texans 51-31

Recap: Chiefs advance to AFC Championship Game in wild one over Texans

(5) Seattle Seahawks at (2) Green Bay Packers

Final: Packers def. Seahawks 28-23

Recap: Packers hold off Seahawks to advance to NFC Championship Game

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 4

(5) Buffalo Bills at (4) Houston Texans

Final/OT: Texans def. Bills 22-19

Recap: Texans take wild overtime win over Bills

(6) Tennessee Titans at (3) New England Patriots

Sunday, January 5

(6) Minnesota Vikings at (3) New Orleans Saints

Final/OT: Vikings def. Saints 26-20

Recap: Kirk Cousins leads Vikings over the Saints in overtime

(5) Seattle Seahawks at (4) Philadelphia Eagles