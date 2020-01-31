Super Bowl 2020: Who are youngest coaches to ever win a Super Bowl?

With Super Bowl LIV featuring some of the NFL’s youngest talents, the clash between coaches is also one to watch. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has already had a successful career full of outstanding accomplishments, but his 20-year tenure could come full circle with the ultimate prize if Patrick Mahomes and his team can manage a victory against the Niners. On the other side, Kyle Shanahan could win his first-ever championship in just his fourth season as head coach, making him the third-youngest to ever win a Super Bowl at 40 years old.

Last year also presented an interesting narrative between coaches. Bill Belichick was going for his sixth win with the Patriots, while Sean McVay became the youngest ever to coach a Super Bowl at just 32.

With history again on the line and youth again playing a role in this year’s championship, here are some of the youngest coaches to ever win a title.

Who is currently the youngest NFL coach to win a Super Bowl?

Currently holding the record for the youngest coach ever to win the Super Bowl is Mike Tomlin, who was 36 years old when he led the 2008 Steelers to a 27-23 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII.

Under his leadership, Pittsburgh was one of the league’s top defensive teams, leading in fewest points and yards allowed per game, while also finishing second in sacks (51). Led by Aaron Smith, LaMarr Woodley and James Harrison, the Steelers were dominant on defense. However, it was the offense that carried the Steelers to victory in the Super Bowl. They were led by Ben Roethlisberger and Santonio Holmes, who’s “toe tap” game-winning drive goes down as one of the most memorable plays in championship history. He finished one touchdown, nine catches, 131 receiving yards and four receptions and was named the Super Bowl MVP.

With the win, Pittsburgh won their second championship in four years and became the first team in NFL history to ever win six Super Bowl titles.

Which coach previously held the record?

Prior to Tomlin, current Los Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden was the youngest to win a championship, aged 39 and five months old. Gruden had previously been the coach of the Raiders and had helped rebuild the franchise. However, a strange scenario unfolded halfway through the 2003 season, and a trade sent him to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Oakland still fared well without Gruden, Tampa Bay was able to make great strides, setting up one of the Super Bowl’s most memorable story lines when Gruden’s Buccaneers and Raiders clashed in Super Bowl XXXVII.

After a slow first quarter, Tampa Bay was able to dominate for the remainder of the game after posting a 20-3 at the half. The defense and safety Dexter Johnson shined over the course of the game, forcing Raiders quarterback John Gannon to throw five interceptions. Coming out on top with a 48-21 victory, Tampa Bay won its first ever title, and Gruden became the youngest to win a Super Bowl.

When is the Super Bowl and how can I watch it?

Super Bowl LIV will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 2. Pregame coverage begins at 1 p.m. on FOX.

Date: Sunday, February 2, 2020

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

TV Channel: FOX

TV Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Chris Myers and Mike Pereira

