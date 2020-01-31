Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Just days remain until the NFL’s 100th season concludes with Super Bowl LIV on Sunday. Check out all you need to know about game below including the date, location, how to watch, halftime show info, party planning and more.

When is Super Bowl Sunday 2020?

Super Bowl LIV will take place on Sunday, February 2. The game will kick off at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET.

Where will the Super Bowl be played?

Super Bowl 54 will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. This will be the 11th time that the Miami metropolitan area will host a Super Bowl, the most Super Bowls of any host city. The last time a Super Bowl was played in Miami was 2010, when the New Orleans Saints defeated the Indianapolis Colts 31-17.

How do I watch the 2020 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIV will be televised on FOX and live streamed on the FOX Sports App. You can follow NBC Sports and Pro Football Talk for live coverage of the game and commercials. NBC Sports also has you covered for Super Bowl squares and snack ideas for your Super Bowl party.

Who is in the Super Bowl this year?

The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers for Super Bowl 54. Below are results from Championship weekend:

AFC Championship game: (6) Tennessee Titans at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Final: Chiefs def. Titans 35-24

Recap: Chiefs headed to Super Bowl for first time in 50 years after beating Titans

NFC Championship game: (2) Green Bay Packers at (1) San Francisco 49ers

Final: 49ers def. Packers 37-20

Recap: The 49ers are going to the Super Bowl

How much are Super Bowl tickets going for?

The cheapest ticket for Super Bowl LIV is currently priced at $4,308 at StubHub, with the most expensive ticket going for $385,000.

Who is playing the Super Bowl 54 halftime show?

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show. It will be the first Super Bowl halftime show since the NFL and Jay-Z struck a deal that put Jay-Z’s company Roc Nation in place to lead “the league’s endeavors in music and entertainment.” Previous halftime performers include Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Coldplay and Beyoncé.

Who will sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV?

The NFL announced that singer-songwriter Demi Lovato will perform the national anthem as part of Super Bowl LIV pregame festivities. Previous singers of “The Star Spangled Banner” at the Super Bowl include Gladys Knight, Pink, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys and Whitney Houston.

Who won the Super Bowl in 2019?

The New England Patriots won their 6th Super Bowl with a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Running back Sony Michel of the Patriots scored the game’s only touchdown, and Stephen Gostkowski’s 41-yard field goal with 1:12 left was enough to ice the game. Wide receiver Julian Edelman won Super Bowl MVP for his 10 catches and 141 yards.

How Kyle Shanahan could make history

The 49ers coach could win his first-ever championship in just his fourth season as head coach, making him the third-youngest to ever win a Super Bowl at 40 years old.

Why does the NFL use Roman numerals with the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl V was the first to use Roman numerals. They were retroactively added to the Super Bowl II to IV logos and have been used each year since⁠ until 2016. Learn more about it here.