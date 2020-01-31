Super Bowl 2020: Top party snack recipes, best food ideas, how to make easy appetizers, game day favorites

By Mia ZanzucchiJan 31, 2020, 2:15 PM EST
Whether you’re rooting for the 49ers, the Chiefs or the commercials and the halftime show, everyone can agree that one of the best parts of Super Bowl LIV (this Sunday at 6 p.m. ET) is the food. From the classic staples to wild and inventive alternates, here are some Super Bowl snacks and food recipes to consider for your party.

Wings are a staple of football stadiums, bars, restaurants and Super Bowl parties across the country.

  • Keep it simple: Give the people what they want with these classic (and spicy) buffalo wings. Don’t forget the ranch.
  • Step it up: Haven’t given up on your New Year’s resolution yet? Go for these baked chicken wings and save on napkins.
  • Go all the way: If you’re ready to get saucy, red chimichurri wings–chock full of red peppers, garlic, balsamic vinegar, herbs and more–will give your gathering an extra bit of originality. Plus, red goes with Chiefs fans and 49ers fans.

Nachos are another classic stadium food you can’t go without. It’s one of the most customizable Super Bowl party options, so you can really get creative with it.

Dips, particularly buffalo chicken dip, are Big Cat’s preferred alternate to nachos. Don’t forget to set out the chips, crackers or maybe just giant spoons. For an added touch, put everything in a football dip bowl.

Pizza is synonymous with sports and parties. Do it up, keep it simple, a pizza is still pizza.

Chili is kind of messy—but so is football. Give the fans what they really want with the perfect winter food.

  • Keep it simple: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Stick with a traditional, classic chili.
  • Step it up: Marry your chili with hotdogs, yet another stadium staple, by making homemade coney dogs. Don’t forget to top with cheese.
  • Go all the way: Want some carbs to go with your carbs? Go with a dish full of chili mac and cheese.

Sliders are great for the mobile snacker, grazer or distracted sports fan. Slider is just a fancy way to say sandwich, so again, your options are wide open here.

Pigs in a blanket might be Big Cat’s lazier alternative to sliders, but that doesn’t mean they’re any less exciting. They’re as good as corn dogs, but classier.

  • Keep it simple: February is fullblown blanket season. Keep your guests warm with these classic pigs in a blanket.
  • Step it up: Pinkies up for this cranberry-Dijon dipping sauce specifically engineered for pigs in a blanket.
  • Go all the way: If you get one cheat day a week, make it Super Bowl Sunday, especially if you go for bacon-wrapped smokies. A bacon blanket is still a blanket, right?

Dessert is a universal crowd-pleaser. You’ve got to balance all of that sodium out with some sugar.

Finally, don’t forget the napkins. Seriously.

When is the Super Bowl and how can I watch it?

Super Bowl LIV is scheduled to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 2, but pregame coverage begins at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

  • Date: Sunday, February 2, 2020
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • TV Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Chris Myers and Mike Pereira

