NFL playoff, Super Bowl schedule 2020: Start times, dates, teams, bracket, TV, full playoff scores

By NBC Sports StaffJan 31, 2020, 10:17 AM EST
Two teams remain in the NFL playoffs after an eventful championship weekend. Teams left in the playoffs fighting for the title of Super Bowl LIV Champion include the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Check out the full NFL playoff schedule for 2020 to see when the playoff games and Super Bowl 54 will be played, as well as scores, how to watch information and more.

2020 NFL Playoff Bracket

NFL Playoff Schedule

Super Bowl LIV

Super Bowl 2020: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

  • Date: Sunday, February 2, 2020
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • TV Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Chris Myers and Mike Pereira

2020 NFL Playoff Scores and Results

Championship Round

AFC Championship game: (6) Tennessee Titans at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

NFC Championship game: (2) Green Bay Packers at (1) San Francisco 49ers

Divisional Weekend

Saturday, January 11

(6) Minnesota Vikings at (1) San Francisco 49ers

(6) Tennessee Titans at (1) Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, January 12

(4) Houston Texans at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

(5) Seattle Seahawks at (2) Green Bay Packers

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 4

(5) Buffalo Bills at (4) Houston Texans

(6) Tennessee Titans at (3) New England Patriots

Sunday, January 5

(6) Minnesota Vikings at (3) New Orleans Saints

(5) Seattle Seahawks at (4) Philadelphia Eagles