Super Bowl Sunday is almost here with the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs set to face off in football’s biggest game.

Jimmy Garoppolo and the 15-3 49ers are coming off a dominant win against the Green Bay Packers. Raheem Mostert ran for 220 yards and four touchdowns, while the 49ers defense picked off Aaron Rodgers twice. Patrick Mahomes and the 14-4 Chiefs came back from a 17-7 deficit to defeat the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship game. Mahomes threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns, while Tyreek Hill scored two touchdowns on five receptions. Check out Super Bowl picks and predictions from Mike Florio and the PFT crew here.

Before the game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET, Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will then take the stage around 8 PM EST when they perform the Super Bowl halftime show.

Fox will air this year’s Super Bowl with Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Chris Myers and Mike Pereira announcing the game. For the first time, Fox will offer coverage of Super Bowl LIV in 4k Ultra High Definition. Check your local listings to see what TV channel FOX is in your area. CBS will air the Super Bowl in 2021, followed by NBC in 2022.

The 2020 Super Bowl will also be available to watch on FOXSports.com and the Fox Sports app. The app can stream live on Apple iPads and iPhones, Android tablets and phones, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV streaming devices and smart TVs, Xbox One, Android TV and Samsung Smart TVs. For those without access to Fox, the Super Bowl can be streamed with services such as FuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and AT&T TV NOW.

How to Watch Super Bowl LIV

When : Sunday, February 2

: Sunday, February 2 Kickoff time : 6:30 p.m. ET; coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET

: 6:30 p.m. ET; coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET Where : Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV Channel : FOX

: FOX Live stream : Fox Sports website, FOX Sports app

: Fox Sports website, FOX Sports app Tickets : Click here to purchase tickets for Chiefs vs. 49ers

: Click here to purchase tickets for Chiefs vs. 49ers Follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for Super Bowl news, updates, scores and more

RELATED