Live from New York it’s… J.J. Watt!

The Houston Texans defensive end will host Saturday Night Live on Feb. 1, the night before the 49ers and Chiefs battle it out in Super Bowl LIV.

Watt, a three-time defensive player of the year, hosts alongside musical guest Luke Combs. He is the 13th NFL player and 27th athlete set to host the popular late night variety show, joining a list with the likes of Tom Brady, Joe Montana, the Manning brothers, and more.

SNL!!!! I can’t even pretend to hide my excitement about this haha! This is something truly special and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity from Lorne and everyone involved at @nbcsnl New York City let’s have some fun!!! https://t.co/80WBtHS9Vv — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 21, 2020

The Texans star was sidelined for most of the 2019 season, after suffering a pectoral injury in the eighth game of the season against the Oakland Raiders. He returned for both of the Texans’ playoff games in January.

J.J. Watt is also no stranger to television.

He appeared as himself in TV series “New Girl” and “The League,” as well as “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.” Watt also played the role of Coach Craig in comedy “Bad Moms.”

In addition to movies, Watt hosted the 2016 CMT Music Awards alongside FOX Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews.

If you just can’t wait to watch J.J. Watt on Saturday night, take a look at the promo SNL released Wednesday, where Kyle Mooney tests Watt’s athletic ability before getting a slap of reality.