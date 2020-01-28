Super Bowl Squares: How they work, format, printable template

Super Bowl LIV is finally here, and the long-anticipated matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers could end up going either way with Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo leading the way for their respective clubs. In turn, bets could play out in interesting ways to kick off the decade.

The Super Bowl has a variety of things that may attract casual fans. Super Bowl squares is becoming one of the more prominent aspects.

Here’s how it works.

What are Super Bowl squares and what is the format?

Each player gets a board that features 10 rows and 10 columns, adding up to 100 squares. One of the teams will be assigned the rows, while the other team will be assigned the columns. After that, the numbers between zero and nine are randomly chosen for each row and column, which allows for every possible score combination.

Who gets which squares depends on the pool you enter. Some pools randomly assign squares, while others auction off certain spots or allow players to buy as many squares as they want per quarter.

How do Super Bowl squares work?

Each square has a corresponding row and column number. At the end of each quarter, players will look to see if those two numbers match the end digits of each team’s point total. For example, if the score at the end of the second is Chiefs 14, 49ers 3, then the player with the square that corresponds with four for Kansas City and three for San Francisco.

Which pool players are playing in determines the pay out. Some pools pay out at the end of every quarter, or the halftime or final scores could also determine who wins.

Where can I find a template for Super Bowl squares?

NBC Sports has provided a template, complete with a 10 by 10 grid and the Chiefs assigned the rows and 49ers the columns. Fans can either print templates or email them out to fellow players.

When is the Super Bowl and how can I watch it?

Super Bowl LIV is scheduled to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 2, but pregame coverage begins at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Date: Sunday, February 2, 2020

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

TV Channel: FOX

TV Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Chris Myers and Mike Pereira

And what will you eat while watching?

Hopefully, you’ve planned out your menu. But if not, we have a massive list of great ideas for Super Bowl snacks, party food, and more. And if you want a sneak peek at the Super Bowl commercials, click here.