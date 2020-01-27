The Latest: Muguruza into Australian Open quarterfinals

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

4:35 p.m.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza has moved into the quarterfinals of the Australian Open with a 6-3, 6-3 win over ninth-seeded Kiki Bertens.

Muguruza won the 2016 French Open and 2017 Wimbledon. She is unseeded at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time since the 2014 French Open, when she was ranked 35th and also made the quarterfinals.

She came into the Australian Open after withdrawing from her quarterfinal match at the Hobart International due to a virus. But Muguruza says she is feeling better each day.

Muguruza will next play the winner of a later fourth-round match between Angelique Kerber and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

3:30 p.m.

Anett Kontaveit rallied from a set and a break down to beat 18-year-old Iga Swiatek 6-7 (4), 7-5, 7-5 and reach the quarterfinals of a major for the first time.

Kontaveit twice served for the match in the third set but finally clinched it when she broke Swiatek’s serve.

The 28th-seeded Kontaveit will next play Wimbledon champion Simona Halep, who advanced over Elise Mertens in straight sets.

3:05 p.m.

Two-time French Open runner-up Dominic Thiem has beaten Gael Monfils 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 to book a quarterfinal spot at the Australian Open for the first time.

It was Thiem’s sixth consecutive victory over the French player, and made him the first player from Austria to make it to the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park since Stefan Koubek in 2002.

Thiem will play top-ranked Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals. Thiem has lost the last two French Open finals to Nadal and is 4-13 in their career meetings.

1 p.m.

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep has reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open with a straight-sets win over Elise Mertens.

Halep appeared to be cruising after winning the first set and going up a service break in the second, but Mertens broke back to level the second set at 4-4. Halep responded by converting her fifth break-point chance in the next game and served out at love to clinch the match. Halep will next play either Anett Kontaveit or Iga Swiatek.

No. 4-seeded Halep reached the Australian Open final in 2018 and won her first major title at the French Open that year.