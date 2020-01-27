Garbine Muguruza into Australian Open quarterfinals

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

MELBOURNE, Australia — Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza has moved into the quarterfinals of the Australian Open with a 6-3, 6-3 win over ninth-seeded Kiki Bertens.

Muguruza won the 2016 French Open and 2017 Wimbledon. She is unseeded at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time since the 2014 French Open, when she was ranked 35th and also made the quarterfinals.

She came into the Australian Open after withdrawing from her quarterfinal match at the Hobart International due to a virus. But Muguruza says she is feeling better each day.

Muguruza will next play the winner of a later fourth-round match between Angelique Kerber and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.