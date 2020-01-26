Milos Raonic through to Australian Open quarters

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

MELBOURNE, Australia — Milos Raonic is the first man through to the Australian Open quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 victory over Marin Cilic. The Canadian player had 21 aces over the first two sets and 35 overall, including on match point.

Raonic has not dropped a set through four matches so far this tournament, including a third-round win over sixth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas. Raonic faced two sets points in the 10th game of the third set against Cilic but saved them both with aces.

Cilic had two tough five-setters in each of his last two matches.

Raonic will next play defending champion Novak Djokovic or Diego Schwartzman. They were playing their fourth-round match at Rod Laver Arena.

“I haven’t gotten to do this much over the last two years, so it means a lot to me,” Raonic said. “It feels pretty damn good.”