With Champion 3-Year-Old Male finalist Omaha Beach and Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile winner Spun to Run out for the $3 million Pegasus World Cup on Saturday at Gulfstream Park, the field has opened up for the remaining 10 horses. Spun to Run was withdrawn with hives, and even money favorite Omaha Beach scratched due to swelling in his right hind leg.

Bob Baffert’s Mucho Gusto and John Sadler’s Higher Power take over as two of the favorites. Below are updated odds and post positions for the Pegasus World Cup, as well as the Pegasus World Cup Turf.

$3 million Pegasus World Cup post positions and odds as of Jan. 24:

True Timber (15-1), trainer Kiaran McLaughlin, jockey Joe Bravo Tax (8-1), trainer Danny Gargan, jockey Jose Ortiz Diamond Oops (15-1), trainer Patrick Biancone, jockey Julien Leparoux Seeking the Soul (30-1), trainer Dallas Stewart, jockey John Velazquez Omaha Beach (SCRATCHED), trainer Richard Mandella, jockey Mike Smith Higher Power (6-1), trainer John Sadler, jockey Flavien Prat War Story (30-1), trainer Elizabeth Dobles, jockey Joel Rosario Mr Freeze (20-1), trainer Dale Romans, jockey Luis Saez Spun to Run (SCRATCHED), trainer Juan Carlos Guerrero, jockey Javier Castellano Mucho Gusto (9-2), trainer Bob Baffert, jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. Tenfold (30-1), trainer Steve Asmussen, jockey Tyler Gaffalione Bodexpress (30-1), trainer Gustavo Delgado, jockey Emisael Jaramillo

$1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf post positions and odds as of Jan. 24:

Zulu Alpha (12-1), trainer Mike Maker, jockey Tyler Gaffalione Arklow (6-1), trainer Brad Cox, jockey Luis Saez Without Parole (GB) (4-1), trainer Chad Brown, jockey Frankie Dettori Sadler’s Joy (8-1), trainer Tom Albertrani, jockey Javier Castellano Channel Cat (10-1), trainer Todd Pletcher, jockey John Velazquez Instilled Regard (10-1), trainer Chad Brown, jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. Admission Office (30-1), trainer Brian Lynch, jockey Flavien Prat Henley’s Joy (30-1), trainer Mike Maker, jockey Julien Leparoux Next Shares (30-1), trainer Richard Baltas, jockey Jose Valdivia Jr. Mo Forza (5-1), trainer Peter Miller, jockey Joel Rosario Sacred Life (FRA) (12-1), trainer Chad Brown, jockey Jose Ortiz Magic Wand (IRE) (7-2), trainer Aidan O’Brien, jockey Ryan Moore

Trainer Bob Baffert captured the very first Pegasus World Cup back in 2017 with Arrogate, and this year, Mucho Gusto could give him another win. With two of his biggest threats now gone, Mucho Gusto’s 9-2 odds make him one of the frontrunners heading into the $3 million race. This will be his first start at Gulfstream.

His last time out, he finished 4th in the G3 Oklahoma Derby back in September, but he’s seen his fair share of close misses. Over the summer he took third to Code of Honor in the Travers (G1) and finished second behind Champion 3-Year-Old Male Maximum Security in the G1 Haskell. His last victory came on June 16 in the Affirmed Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita. Irad Ortiz Jr., the newly minted Eclipse Award winner for Outstanding Jockey, will take the reins from Joe Talamo.

Coming out of the No. 6 spot with 6-1 odds, 5-year-old Higher Power finally hit his stride when he won the $1 million Pacific Classic (G1) back in August at Del Mar by a whopping 5 1/4 lengths. He managed to salvage a third place finish in the Awesome Again Stakes (G1) in September after a bad stumble at the beginning of the race, and most recently took third again, this time in the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic on Nov. 2.

Tax (8-1) is the only horse in the Pegasus World Cup field who has won a race (his first career win) without the drug Lasix, which is banned from both events on Saturday for the first time ever. In his most recent race, he took second in the Discovery Stakes (G3) at Aqueduct in November despite being the 6-5 favorite. He ran in the Kentucky Derby (finished 15th, placed 14th), Belmont (4th) and Travers (7th) to little fanfare but does boast a win in the G2 Jim Dandy at Saratoga. Irad Ortiz Jr. hands the reins over to his brother Jose Ortiz.

Last year’s Pegasus World Cup runner up Seeking the Soul gets another shot, albeit 30-1, on the Gulfstream dirt. Now 7 years old, he enters the new year off months of disappointing Grade 1 finishes, including 4th in the Awesome Again Stakes and 6th in the Breeders’ Cup Classic. Seeking the Soul, who is owned by mining magnate Charles Fipke, hasn’t win a race since the G2 Stephen Foster Stakes last June. This will be his third time running in the Pegasus World Cup (he finished 5th in 2018). Fellow 30-1 longshot War Story (No. 7) will also run in his third Pegasus World Cup.

Bodexpress demanded the country’s attention last spring when he ran the whole entire Preakness Stakes riderless after throwing his jockey John Velazquez right out of the gate. Most recently, he took third place in the G3 Harlan’s Holiday Stakes at Gulfstream in December, but not without throwing another jockey (his Pegasus rider Emisael Jaramillo) while loading into the gate. Earlier last year, he finished one spot ahead of Tax in the Kentucky Derby and took second in the Florida Derby, also at Gulfstream, behind Maximum Security.

One year after finishing second in the inaugural Pegasus World Cup Turf, Aidan O’Brien’s mare Magic Wand (IRE) is the 7/2 favorite. The globetrotting 5-year-old closed out 2019 with a three-race stint in Australia, where she finished 10th in the G1 Melbourne Cup then won the G1 Seppelt MacKinnon Stakes four days later, and a second in a Grade 1 race in Hong Kong.

Eclipse Award winner for Outstanding Trainer Chad Brown fields four horses on the turf: versatile distance runner Arklow, dirt-to-turf convert Instilled Regard, French-bred Sacred Life and Without Parole (GB), who will be running in his second career start on this side of the pond.

Champion Male Turf Horse finalist Mo Forza is on a roll after winning all three races he’s run in since breaking his maiden. The 4-year-old son of Uncle Mo notably took the G1 Hollywood Derby at Del Mar in November, and heads into the weekend with 5-1 odds.

Sadler’s Joy, the 7-year-old son of dominant turf sire Kitten’s Joy and half sibling to fellow invitee Henley’s Joy, heads to Gulfstream at 8-1 odds with a number of graded stakes placings and almost $2.5 million in career earnings. Though he’s only finished outside of the money five times in 22 starts since breaking his maiden, Sadler’s Joy only has one Grade 1 win: the Sword Dancer Stakes way back in August of 2017.

Calumet Farm had a phenomenal 2019 season, they’ll look to start 2020 off right with Todd Pletcher-trained Channel Cat in the Pegasus World Cup Turf at 10-1 odds. The 5-year-old has five firsts in 20 starts but hasn’t claimed a win since July after leading wire-to-wire in the G2 Bowling Green Stakes.

Already 7 years old, it wasn’t until 2019 that Calumet-bred Zulu Alpha (12-1) seemed to really hit his stride. His $1.1 million earnings for 2019 far outpaces his $161,000 the year before, thanks in part to wins in the G3 Kentucky Turf Cup Stakes at Kentucky Downs and back-to-back graded wins at Gulfstream Park. Most recently, he finished 4th in the Breeders’ Cup Turf (G1).

2019 Belmont Derby Invitational (G1) winner Helney’s Joy will compete against her sibling Sadler’s Joy, by way of their shared sire Kitten’s Joy. With just over $1 million in earnings so far, the 30-1 longshot will be looking to snap a cold streak that hasn’t seen a win since July.