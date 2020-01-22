Richard Mandella‘s 4-year-old Omaha Beach, with Mike Smith set to ride, opens as the 7-5 morning line favorite in Saturday’s $3 million Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park. (See the rest of the dirt entries, odds and post positions below.)

Omaha Beach won the Arkansas Derby last year to gain entry into the Kentucky Derby, but was scratched due to an entrapped epiglottis. After recovering from surgery, he went on to win the G1 Santa Anita Sprint Championship Stakes in October, took second in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile in November and closed out the year with a win in the G1 Malibu Stakes. This is expected to be his last race.

The dirt field also includes Breeders’ Cup Mile winner Spun to Run and Bob Baffert-trained Mucho Gusto, among others. Seeking the Soul and War Story, both 30-1 longshots, will be running in their third Pegasus World Cup.

What to know about the 2020 Pegasus World Cup

Coolmore’s Ireland-based Magic Wand is the early favorite for the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf at 7-2. Aidan O’Brien‘s globe-trotting turf queen saw multiple G1 wins on several different continents last year, but she’ll be facing tough competition in Florida. Youngster Mo Forza will look to stay undefeated since breaking his maiden last August, and Chad Brown fields four horses on the turf: Arklow, Instilled Regard, Sacred Life and 4-1 England-based Without Parole. (See the rest of the turf entries, odds and post positions below.)

The 2020 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Series will take place on Saturday, January 25 at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida from 4:30 to 6 p.m. ET. Watch live race coverage and analysis on NBC, NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports app.

$3 million Pegasus World Cup post positions and odds:

True Timber (20-1), trainer Kiaran McLaughlin, jockey Joe Bravo Tax (12-1), trainer Danny Gargan, jockey Jose Ortiz Diamond Oops (20-1), trainer Patrick Biancone, jockey Julien Leparoux Seeking the Soul (30-1), trainer Dallas Stewart, jockey John Velazquez Omaha Beach (7-5), trainer Richard Mandella, jockey Mike Smith Higher Power (6-1), trainer John Sadler, jockey Flavien Prat War Story (30-1), trainer Elizabeth Dobles, jockey Joel Rosario Mr Freeze (30-1), trainer Dale Romans, jockey Luis Saez Spun to Run (7-2), trainer Juan Carlos Guerrero, jockey Javier Castellano Mucho Gusto (9-2), trainer Bob Baffert, jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. Tenfold (30-1), trainer Steve Asmussen, jockey Tyler Gaffalione Bodexpress (30-1), trainer Gustavo Delgado, jockey Emisael Jaramillo

$1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf post positions and odds:

Zulu Alpha (12-1), trainer Mike Maker, jockey Tyler Gaffalione Arklow (6-1), trainer Brad Cox, jockey Luis Saez Without Parole (GB) (4-1), trainer Chad Brown, jockey Frankie Dettori Sadler’s Joy (8-1), trainer Tom Albertrani, jockey Javier Castellano Channel Cat (10-1), trainer Todd Pletcher, jockey John Velazquez Instilled Regard (10-1), trainer Chad Brown, jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. Admission Office (30-1), trainer Brian Lynch, jockey Flavien Prat Henley’s Joy (30-1), trainer Mike Maker, jockey Julien Leparoux Next Shares (30-1), trainer Richard Baltas, jockey Jose Valdivia Jr. Mo Forza (5-1), trainer Peter Miller, jockey Joel Rosario Sacred Life (12-1), trainer Chad Brown, jockey Jose Ortiz Magic Wand (IRE) (7-2), trainer Aidan O’Brien, jockey Ryan Moore

The Pegasus World Cup Invitational Series is a series of two invite-only Grade 1 races held annually at Gulfstream Park since 2017 (originally only offering a dirt race before adding the turf division last year). The $3 million Pegasus World Cup runs 1 1/8 miles on the dirt, and the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf runs 1 1/16 miles on the turf. Both races are for horses aged 4 years and older and are invitation-only.

This year, the Stronach Group, which owns Gulfstream Park and heads the Pegasus World Cup, announced major changes to the series. Both races will be run entirely medication free, as part of an industry-wide push for more safety and transparency in horse racing.

Additionally, all entry fees will be waived as purses drop. Entry fees for the Pegasus have peaked as high as $1 million in past years. The Pegasus World Cup’s purse was dropped from $9 million in 2019 to $3 million this year, and the Pegasus World Cup Turf also saw a $6 million purse decrease from $7 million to $1 million. The Stronach Group also announced that 2 percent of the purses will be donated to caring for retired Thoroughbreds ready to be retrained and rehomed.