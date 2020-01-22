Two teams remain in the NFL playoffs after an eventful championship weekend. Teams left in the playoffs fighting for the title of Super Bowl LIV Champion include the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.
Check out the full NFL playoff schedule for 2020 to see when the playoff games and Super Bowl 54 will be played, as well as scores, how to watch information and more.
The stage for Super Bowl LIV is SET 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BZvoz9zRup
— SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 20, 2020
NFL Playoff Schedule
Super Bowl LIV
Super Bowl 2020: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers
- Date: Sunday, February 2, 2020
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV Channel: FOX
2020 NFL Playoff Scores and Results
Championship Round
AFC Championship game: (6) Tennessee Titans at (2) Kansas City Chiefs
- Final: Chiefs def. Titans 35-24
- Recap: Chiefs headed to Super Bowl for first time in 50 years after beating Titans
NFC Championship game: (2) Green Bay Packers at (1) San Francisco 49ers
- Final: 49ers def. Packers 37-20
- Recap: The 49ers are going to the Super Bowl
Divisional Weekend
Saturday, January 11
(6) Minnesota Vikings at (1) San Francisco 49ers
- Final: 49ers def. Vikings 27-10
- Recap: 49ers dominate Vikings, get ready to host NFC Championship Game
(6) Tennessee Titans at (1) Baltimore Ravens
- Final: Titans def. Ravens 28-12
- Recap: Titans stun Ravens 28-12 behind Derrick Henry to reach AFC title game
Sunday, January 12
(4) Houston Texans at (2) Kansas City Chiefs
- Final: Chiefs def. Texans 51-31
- Recap: Chiefs advance to AFC Championship Game in wild one over Texans
(5) Seattle Seahawks at (2) Green Bay Packers
- Final: Packers def. Seahawks 28-23
- Recap: Packers hold off Seahawks to advance to NFC Championship Game
Wild Card Weekend
Saturday, January 4
(5) Buffalo Bills at (4) Houston Texans
- Final/OT: Texans def. Bills 22-19
- Recap: Texans take wild overtime win over Bills
(6) Tennessee Titans at (3) New England Patriots
- Final: Titans def. Patriots 20-13
- Recap: Derrick Henry, Titans hand Tom Brady, Patriots stunning 20-13 loss
Sunday, January 5
(6) Minnesota Vikings at (3) New Orleans Saints
- Final/OT: Vikings def. Saints 26-20
- Recap: Kirk Cousins leads Vikings over the Saints in overtime
(5) Seattle Seahawks at (4) Philadelphia Eagles
- Final: Seahawks def. Eagles 17-9
- Recap: Seahawks advance with 17-9 win over Eagles