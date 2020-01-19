Four teams remain in the championship round of the NFL playoffs after eventful wild card and divisional weekends. Teams left in the playoffs fighting for a spot in Super Bowl LIV include: San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans.
Check out the full NFL playoff schedule for 2020 to see when the playoff games and Super Bowl 54 will be played, as well as scores, how to watch information and more.
The title games are set 🔥
One week closer to Super Bowl LIV pic.twitter.com/mHngg4r230
NFL Playoff Schedule
Championship Round
AFC Championship: (6) Tennessee Titans at (2) Kansas City Chiefs
- Date: Sunday, January 19, 2020
- Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO
- TV Channel: CBS
NFC Championship: (2) Green Bay Packers at (1) San Francisco 49ers
- Date: Sunday, January 19, 2020
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Location: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA
- TV Channel: FOX
Super Bowl LIV
AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion
- Date: Sunday, February 2, 2020
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV Channel: FOX
2020 NFL Playoff Scores and Results
Divisional Weekend
Saturday, January 11
(6) Minnesota Vikings at (1) San Francisco 49ers
- Final: 49ers def. Vikings 27-10
- Recap: 49ers dominate Vikings, get ready to host NFC Championship Game
(6) Tennessee Titans at (1) Baltimore Ravens
- Final: Titans def. Ravens 28-12
- Recap: Titans stun Ravens 28-12 behind Derrick Henry to reach AFC title game
Sunday, January 12
(4) Houston Texans at (2) Kansas City Chiefs
- Final: Chiefs def. Texans 51-31
- Recap: Chiefs advance to AFC Championship Game in wild one over Texans
(5) Seattle Seahawks at (2) Green Bay Packers
- Final: Packers def. Seahawks 28-23
- Recap: Packers hold off Seahawks to advance to NFC Championship Game
Wild Card Weekend
Saturday, January 4
(5) Buffalo Bills at (4) Houston Texans
- Final/OT: Texans def. Bills 22-19
- Recap: Texans take wild overtime win over Bills
(6) Tennessee Titans at (3) New England Patriots
- Final: Titans def. Patriots 20-13
- Recap: Derrick Henry, Titans hand Tom Brady, Patriots stunning 20-13 loss
Sunday, January 5
(6) Minnesota Vikings at (3) New Orleans Saints
- Final/OT: Vikings def. Saints 26-20
- Recap: Kirk Cousins leads Vikings over the Saints in overtime
(5) Seattle Seahawks at (4) Philadelphia Eagles
- Final: Seahawks def. Eagles 17-9
- Recap: Seahawks advance with 17-9 win over Eagles