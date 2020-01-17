What to know about the 2020 Pegasus World Cup

With new rules and a ton of money at stake, the 2020 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Series at Gulfstream Park will be an unprecedented multi-million dollar Grade 1 race series. The $1 million and $3 million prizes draw some of the top horses from across the country and around the globe.

What is the Pegasus World Cup? The Pegasus World Cup Invitational Series is a series of two invite-only Grade 1 races held annually at Gulfstream Park since 2017 (originally only offering a dirt race before adding the turf division last year). The $3 million Pegasus World Cup runs 1 1/8 miles on the dirt, and the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf runs 1 1/16 miles on the turf.

Both races are for horses aged 4 years and older and are invitation-only. Last week, Gulfstream Park announced their preliminary list of invitees and reserve horses, and then adjusted the list after Maximum Security (the only horse in Kentucky Derby history to be disqualified on the track after finishing first) and several other horses declined their invitations.

This year, the Stronach Group, which owns Gulfstream Park and heads the Pegasus World Cup, announced major changes to the series. Both races will be run entirely medication free, as part of an industry-wide push for more safety and transparency in horse racing.

Additionally, all entry fees will be waived as purses drop. Entry fees for the Pegasus have peaked as high as $1 million in past years. The Pegasus World Cup’s purse was dropped from $9 million in 2019 to $3 million this year, and the Pegasus World Cup Turf also saw a $6 million purse decrease from $7 million to $1 million. The Stronach Group also announced that 2 percent of the purses will be donated to caring for retired Thoroughbreds ready to be retrained and rehomed.

When and where is the Pegasus World Cup? The 2020 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Series will take place on Saturday, January 25 at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida from 4:30 to 6 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the 2020 Pegasus World Cup? NBC is home to the 2020 Pegasus World Cup, providing comprehensive race coverage and analysis live on TV, in the NBC Sports app and on NBCSports.com before, during and after the two headlining races.

Invitees include:

McKinzie gave Bob Baffert his first-ever G1 Whitney Stakes win last summer, but ended 2019 with back-to-back second places in the Awesome Again Stakes (G1) and the Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) after leaving the gate as the favorite in both races. He may decline his invitation and go for the $20 million Saudi Cup just like Maximum Security already has.

gave his first-ever G1 Whitney Stakes win last summer, but ended 2019 with back-to-back second places in the Awesome Again Stakes (G1) and the Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) after leaving the gate as the favorite in both races. He may decline his invitation and go for the $20 million Saudi Cup just like Maximum Security already has. Arkansas Derby (G1) winner Omaha Beach was the early 2019 Kentucky Derby favorite before an entrapped epiglottis put him on hold. He bounced back from surgery to win the G1 Santa Anita Spring Championship in October, took second in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile and won the G1 Malibu Stakes. If McKinzie does skip out on Pegasus, Omaha Beach is likely to be the early favorite.

was the early 2019 Kentucky Derby favorite before an entrapped epiglottis put him on hold. He bounced back from surgery to win the G1 Santa Anita Spring Championship in October, took second in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile and won the G1 Malibu Stakes. If McKinzie does skip out on Pegasus, Omaha Beach is likely to be the early favorite. Last year’s Pegasus World Cup runner up Seeking the Soul gets another shot on the Gulfstream dirt. Now 7 years old, he will look to bounce back after a disappointing few months of graded losses. Seeking the Soul hasn’t won a race since the G2 Stephen Foster Stakes last June.

gets another shot on the Gulfstream dirt. Now 7 years old, he will look to bounce back after a disappointing few months of graded losses. Seeking the Soul hasn’t won a race since the G2 Stephen Foster Stakes last June. Juan Carlos Guerrero’s Spun to Run is fresh off his second place in the December 7 Cigar Mile behind Maximum Security. The month before, Spun to Run comfortably won the 2019 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile to hand fellow Pegasus invitee Omaha Beach his only loss since breaking his maiden.

is fresh off his second place in the December 7 Cigar Mile behind Maximum Security. The month before, Spun to Run comfortably won the 2019 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile to hand fellow Pegasus invitee Omaha Beach his only loss since breaking his maiden. One year after finishing second in the inaugural Pegasus World Cup Turf, Aidan O’Brien’s Ireland-based mare Magic Wand stands out as the only horse invited to both races (though she is more likely to run in the turf race). The globe-trotting 5-year-old closed out 2019 with a G1 win in Australia and a G1 win in Hong Kong.

Ireland-based mare stands out as the only horse invited to both races (though she is more likely to run in the turf race). The globe-trotting 5-year-old closed out 2019 with a G1 win in Australia and a G1 win in Hong Kong. Already 7 years old, it wasn’t until last year that Calumet-bred turf runner Zulu Alpha seemed to really hit his stride. His $1.1 million earnings for 2019 far outpaces his $161,000 the year before, thanks in part to wins in the G3 Kentucky Turf Cup Stakes at Kentucky Downs and back-to-back graded wins at Gulfstream Park. Most recently, he finished 4th in the Breeders’ Cup Turf (G1).

seemed to really hit his stride. His $1.1 million earnings for 2019 far outpaces his $161,000 the year before, thanks in part to wins in the G3 Kentucky Turf Cup Stakes at Kentucky Downs and back-to-back graded wins at Gulfstream Park. Most recently, he finished 4th in the Breeders’ Cup Turf (G1). Turf youngster Mo Forza is on a roll after winning all three races he’s run since breaking his maiden. The 4-year-old son of Uncle Mo notably took the G1 Hollywood Derby at Del Mar in November.

Who won the 2910 Pegasus World Cup races? City of Light claimed the $9 million dirt race in his last career start before being retired to stud at Lane’s End. Horse of the Year finalist Bricks and Mortar, the Chad Brown-trained son of Giant’s Causeway, won the $3 million turf race. His undefeated 2019 campaign saw five Grade 1 wins in six starts, including the Arlington Million (G1) and the Breeders’ Cup Turf (G1).

What else is going on at the 2020 Pegasus World Cup? For those looking for some tunes to go with their ponies, Gulfstream is bringing Nelly and T-Pain trackside to perform in their premium LIV Stretch Village. Past performers have included Snoop Dogg, Post Malone and Ludacris.

Watch the Pegasus World Cup on NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app on Saturday, January 25 from 4:30 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET.