Simona Halep beaten by Aryna Sabalenka in Adelaide quarterfinals

ADELAIDE, Australia — Aryna Sabalenka has beaten second-seeded and two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International at Memorial Drive.

The sixth-seeded and world 12th-ranked Sabalenka advances to a semifinal against Dayana Yastremska, who earlier Thursday beat Donna Vekic 6-4, 6-3.

Halep won the 2018 French Open and Wimbledon last year.

The other later quarterfinals feature world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty against Marketa Vondrousova in a rematch of last year’s French Open final won by Barty, and American Danielle Collins against fourth-seeded Belinda Bencic.