Four teams remain in the championship round of the NFL playoffs after eventful wild card and divisional weekends. Teams left in the playoffs fighting for a spot in Super Bowl LIV include: San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans.

Check out the full NFL playoff schedule for 2020 to see when the playoff games and Super Bowl 54 will be played, as well as scores, how to watch information and more.

The title games are set 🔥 One week closer to Super Bowl LIV pic.twitter.com/mHngg4r230 — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 13, 2020

NFL Playoff Schedule

Championship Round

AFC Championship: (6) Tennessee Titans at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Sunday, January 19, 2020

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO

TV Channel: CBS

NFC Championship: (2) Green Bay Packers at (1) San Francisco 49ers

Date: Sunday, January 19, 2020

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Location: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA

TV Channel: FOX

Super Bowl LIV

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion

Date: Sunday, February 2, 2020

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

TV Channel: FOX

2020 NFL Playoff Scores and Results

Divisional Weekend

Saturday, January 11

(6) Minnesota Vikings at (1) San Francisco 49ers

Final: 49ers def. Vikings 27-10

Recap: 49ers dominate Vikings, get ready to host NFC Championship Game

(6) Tennessee Titans at (1) Baltimore Ravens

Final: Titans def. Ravens 28-12

Recap: Titans stun Ravens 28-12 behind Derrick Henry to reach AFC title game

Sunday, January 12

(4) Houston Texans at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Final: Chiefs def. Texans 51-31

Recap: Chiefs advance to AFC Championship Game in wild one over Texans

(5) Seattle Seahawks at (2) Green Bay Packers

Final: Packers def. Seahawks 28-23

Recap: Packers hold off Seahawks to advance to NFC Championship Game

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 4

(5) Buffalo Bills at (4) Houston Texans

Final/OT: Texans def. Bills 22-19

Recap: Texans take wild overtime win over Bills

(6) Tennessee Titans at (3) New England Patriots

Sunday, January 5

(6) Minnesota Vikings at (3) New Orleans Saints

Final/OT: Vikings def. Saints 26-20

Recap: Kirk Cousins leads Vikings over the Saints in overtime

(5) Seattle Seahawks at (4) Philadelphia Eagles