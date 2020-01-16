NFL playoff schedule 2020: Bracket, dates, times, TV info for AFC, NFC championship games

By NBC Sports StaffJan 16, 2020, 11:00 AM EST
0 Comments

Four teams remain in the championship round of the NFL playoffs after eventful wild card and divisional weekends. Teams left in the playoffs fighting for a spot in Super Bowl LIV include: San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans.

Check out the full NFL playoff schedule for 2020 to see when the playoff games and Super Bowl 54 will be played, as well as scores, how to watch information and more.

NFL Playoff Schedule

Championship Round

AFC Championship: (6) Tennessee Titans at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

  • Date: Sunday, January 19, 2020
  • Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
  • Location: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO
  • TV Channel: CBS

NFC Championship: (2) Green Bay Packers at (1) San Francisco 49ers

  • Date: Sunday, January 19, 2020
  • Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Location: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA
  • TV Channel: FOX

Super Bowl LIV

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion

  • Date: Sunday, February 2, 2020
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
  • TV Channel: FOX

2020 NFL Playoff Scores and Results

Divisional Weekend

Saturday, January 11

(6) Minnesota Vikings at (1) San Francisco 49ers

(6) Tennessee Titans at (1) Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, January 12

(4) Houston Texans at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

(5) Seattle Seahawks at (2) Green Bay Packers

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 4

(5) Buffalo Bills at (4) Houston Texans

(6) Tennessee Titans at (3) New England Patriots

Sunday, January 5

(6) Minnesota Vikings at (3) New Orleans Saints

(5) Seattle Seahawks at (4) Philadelphia Eagles