Three heavyweights and a wild-card remain in the 2020 NFL playoffs and fighting for spots in Super Bowl LIV — the San Francisco 49ers, the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans are playing in the NFL Championship games.

The Titans are the only wild-card team remaining, but coming off the biggest surprise of the NFL’s divisional weekend with a 28-12 drubbing of the Baltimore Ravens, they could continue to run their way into the Super Bowl behind Derrick Henry. The NFL’s leading rusher has run for more than 180 yards in three straight games. Still, when they travel to Kansas City for Sunday’s AFC title game, they’ll be underdogs against the high-powered Chiefs offense. The AFC’s No. 2 seed dropped 51 points on the Texans — but the last time these two played? Tennessee won 35-32 in Week 10.

The Packers-49ers game is also another rematch from earlier this year and features the conference’s top two playoff seeds. San Francisco crushed the Packers and are big favorites again this week, coming off their 27-10 win against Minnesota. The Packers survived a close game against Seattle and will be in San Francisco for the second time this season. This time, coach Matt LaFleur (14-3 in his first year in Green Bay) will undoubtedly adjust his game plan against former boss Kyle Shanahan on Sunday.

For more on Sunday’s NFL championship games, scroll down for the bracket, complete schedules and much more.

The title games are set 🔥 One week closer to Super Bowl LIV pic.twitter.com/mHngg4r230 — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 13, 2020

NFL Playoff Schedule

When is the Championship Round?

The NFL Championship games are this Sunday, Jan. 19.

AFC Championship: (6) Tennessee Titans at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Sunday, January 19, 2020

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO

TV Channel: CBS

NFC Championship: (2) Green Bay Packers at (1) San Francisco 49ers

Date: Sunday, January 19, 2020

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Location: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA

TV Channel: FOX

When is Super Bowl LIV?

Super Bowl LIV is at 6:30 pm ET on Sunday, Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. It will air on FOX.

2020 NFL Playoff Scores and Results

Divisional Weekend

Saturday, January 11

(6) Minnesota Vikings at (1) San Francisco 49ers

Final: 49ers def. Vikings 27-10

Recap: 49ers dominate Vikings, get ready to host NFC Championship Game

(6) Tennessee Titans at (1) Baltimore Ravens

Final: Titans def. Ravens 28-12

Recap: Titans stun Ravens 28-12 behind Derrick Henry to reach AFC title game

Sunday, January 12

(4) Houston Texans at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Final: Chiefs def. Texans 51-31

Recap: Chiefs advance to AFC Championship Game in wild one over Texans

(5) Seattle Seahawks at (2) Green Bay Packers

Final: Packers def. Seahawks 28-23

Recap: Packers hold off Seahawks to advance to NFC Championship Game

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 4

(5) Buffalo Bills at (4) Houston Texans

Final/OT: Texans def. Bills 22-19

Recap: Texans take wild overtime win over Bills

(6) Tennessee Titans at (3) New England Patriots

Sunday, January 5

(6) Minnesota Vikings at (3) New Orleans Saints

Final/OT: Vikings def. Saints 26-20

Recap: Kirk Cousins leads Vikings over the Saints in overtime

(5) Seattle Seahawks at (4) Philadelphia Eagles