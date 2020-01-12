Six teams remain in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs after an eventful wild card weekend that featured two overtime games. Teams left in the playoffs include: San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.
Check out the full NFL playoff schedule for 2020 below as well as scores, how to watch information and more.
NFL Playoff Schedule
Divisional Round
Sunday, January 12
(4) Houston Texans at (2) Kansas City Chiefs
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO
- Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
(5) Seattle Seahawks at (2) Green Bay Packers
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
Championship Round
AFC Championship
- Date: Sunday, January 19, 2020
- Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
NFC Championship
- Date: Sunday, January 19, 2020
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
Super Bowl LIV
AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion
- Date: Sunday, February 2, 2020
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV Channel: FOX
2020 NFL Playoff Scores and Results
Divisional Weekend
Saturday, January 11
(6) Minnesota Vikings at (1) San Francisco 49ers
- Final: 49ers def. Vikings 27-10
- Recap: 49ers dominate Vikings, get ready to host NFC Championship Game
(6) Tennessee Titans at (1) Baltimore Ravens
- Final: Titans def. Ravens 28-12
- Recap: Titans stun Ravens 28-12 behind Derrick Henry to reach AFC title game
Wild Card Weekend
Saturday, January 4
(5) Buffalo Bills at (4) Houston Texans
- Final/OT: Texans def. Bills 22-19
- Recap: Texans take wild overtime win over Bills
(6) Tennessee Titans at (3) New England Patriots
- Final: Titans def. Patriots 20-13
- Recap: Derrick Henry, Titans hand Tom Brady, Patriots stunning 20-13 loss
Sunday, January 5
(6) Minnesota Vikings at (3) New Orleans Saints
- Final/OT: Vikings def. Saints 26-20
- Recap: Kirk Cousins leads Vikings over the Saints in overtime
(5) Seattle Seahawks at (4) Philadelphia Eagles
- Final: Seahawks def. Eagles 17-9
- Recap: Seahawks advance with 17-9 win over Eagles