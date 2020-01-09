Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Eight teams remain in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs after an eventful wild card weekend that featured two overtime games. Teams left in the playoffs include: San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.

Check out the full NFL playoff schedule for 2020 below as well as scores, how to watch information and more.

NFL Playoff Schedule

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 11

(6) Minnesota Vikings at (1) San Francisco 49ers

Where: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA

Time: 4:35 p.m. ET; coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live stream: Watch online or with the NBC Sports app

(6) Tennessee Titans at (1) Baltimore Ravens

Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Sunday, January 12

(4) Houston Texans at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

(5) Seattle Seahawks at (2) Green Bay Packers

Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Championship Round

AFC Championship

Date: Sunday, January 19, 2020

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

NFC Championship

Date: Sunday, January 19, 2020

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Super Bowl LIV

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion

Date: Sunday, February 2, 2020

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

TV Channel: FOX



2020 NFL Playoff Scores and Results

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 4

(5) Buffalo Bills at (4) Houston Texans

Final/OT: Texans def. Bills 22-19

Recap: Texans take wild overtime win over Bills

(6) Tennessee Titans at (3) New England Patriots

Sunday, January 5

(6) Minnesota Vikings at (3) New Orleans Saints

Final/OT: Vikings def. Saints 26-20

Recap: Kirk Cousins leads Vikings over the Saints in overtime

(5) Seattle Seahawks at (4) Philadelphia Eagles