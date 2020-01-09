NFL playoff schedule 2020: Bracket, times, dates, TV info for divisional round games

NFL playoffs
Eight teams remain in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs after an eventful wild card weekend that featured two overtime games. Teams left in the playoffs include: San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.

Check out the full NFL playoff schedule for 2020 below as well as scores, how to watch information and more.

NFL Playoff Schedule

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 11

(6) Minnesota Vikings at (1) San Francisco 49ers

(6) Tennessee Titans at (1) Baltimore Ravens

  • Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS

Sunday, January 12

(4) Houston Texans at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

  • Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO
  • Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS

(5) Seattle Seahawks at (2) Green Bay Packers

  • Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI
  • Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX

Championship Round

AFC Championship

  • Date: Sunday, January 19, 2020
  • Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS

NFC Championship

  • Date: Sunday, January 19, 2020
  • Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX

 Super Bowl LIV

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion

  • Date: Sunday, February 2, 2020
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
  • TV Channel: FOX


2020 NFL Playoff Scores and Results

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 4

(5) Buffalo Bills at (4) Houston Texans

(6) Tennessee Titans at (3) New England Patriots

Sunday, January 5

(6) Minnesota Vikings at (3) New Orleans Saints

(5) Seattle Seahawks at (4) Philadelphia Eagles