Who Plays in the NFL Playoffs Today?

NFC Wild Card: Seattle Seahawks (11-5) at Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

LIVE NOW: Click here to watch Seahawks vs. Eagles live online or with the NBC Sports app

Seahawks vs. Eagles Preview

The Seattle Seahawks will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the final game of Wild Card weekend on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. ET on NBC. The Seahawks and Eagles last played in Week 12 in November when the Seahawks defeated the Eagles 17-9. Seattle forced five turnovers, while the Eagles did not score a touchdown until there were 20 seconds left in the game.

Seattle enters Sunday’s game coming off a close loss to the San Francisco 49ers. With the loss, the Seahawks missed out on claiming the NFC West title and now must play against the Eagles in a Wild Card game. Led by Russell Wilson and Marshawn Lynch, Seattle is 7-1 on the road this season and looks to make it 8-1 on Sunday.

In Week 17, Philadelphia beat the New York Giants to clinch the NFC East over the Dallas Cowboys. Carson Wentz threw for 289 yards and a touchdown, while running back Boston Scott recorded three touchdowns. Sunday’s game will be the first postseason game that Carson Wentz will start, as he missed the previous five postseason games the Eagles played in. Miles Sanders and Nelson Agholor have been listed as non-participants in practice this week, while Zach Ertz and Lane Johnson have been limited participants.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Eagles

Seahawks vs. Eagles Predictions and Picks

Click here to see ProFootballTalk’s predictions for every Wild Card matchup, including Seahawks-Eagles.