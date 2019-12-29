How to watch 49ers vs. Seahawks on Sunday Night Football: Live stream, TV channel, start time

Who Plays on Sunday Night Football Tonight?

Week 17: San Francisco 49ers (12-3) at Seattle Seahawks (11-4)

NFL Playoff Scenarios

Sunday Night Football’s matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will be the final game of the 2019 NFL regular season. San Francisco can clinch the NFC West division title and a first-round bye with a win. The 49ers can also clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with a win over the Seahawks. If Seattle wins, the Seahawks will win the NFC West division title. To get a first-round bye, Seattle needs to win and Green Bay needs to lose. To get home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs, Green Bay and New Orleans need to lose, and the Seahawks must defeat the 49ers.

NFL Week 17 SNF Game Preview

San Francisco enters Week 17 coming off a 3-point win against the Los Angeles Rams. Jimmy Garoppolo converted two third-and-16s, and Robbie Gould kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired. The 49ers eliminated the Rams from postseason contention in Week 16 and look to win the NFC West in Week 17.

Seattle is recovering from a 27-13 loss at home to the Arizona Cardinals. The Seahawks’ offense struggled in Week 16, as they managed just 224 yards and allowed five sacks. The loss pushed the Seahawks back into second place in the NFC West, but they can retake first place with a win against the 49ers. After losing running backs Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise to injured reserved, the team signed Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin. Seattle will also have defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, cornerback Shaquill Griffin and linebacker Mychal Kendricks available on Sunday night.

