Make sure Santa knows what your ideal Christmas Day present is: tickets to the Lakers-Clippers showdown in Los Angeles.

After all, who doesn’t want to see the LeBron-Kawhi rematch (with Paul George added!)?

The Lakers and Clippers have already played once this season, with Kawhi Leonard’s Clippers taking the season opener against LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers. But a couple things have changed since that Oct. 22 game. George finally got healthy and joined the Clippers, who are now 21-9, the second-best record in the Western Conference.

Yet somehow, it’s the Lakers who turned things on.

L.A. is 24-5 and LeBron, Davis and Co. have been crushing opponents with the league’s best defense. Davis is nearly averaging a double-double (27.7 points per game, 9.4 rebounds per game), while LeBron is eyeing a triple-double average (25.8 ppg, 10.6 assists per game and 7.5 rebounds per game).

It’s hit a recent stumbling block. The Lakers have lost two straight, most recently ending a five-game road trip with a 111-104 loss to Milwaukee. But they return home on Sunday to face the Nuggets.

The Clippers have lost two of their last three games, most recently a 122-117 loss to Houston. Still, they’ve won five of their last seven and back-to-back nights on the road before getting a few days off to prep for the Lakers. Leonard leads the Clips with 25.5 ppg, while George is right behind at 25.2 ppg.

So, like we said, did Santa already get you anything? Because, per StubHub, Lakers-Clippers tickets can still be had. Upper corner seats are just over $300 each (but there aren’t many left at that price), while many other upper level seats run for closer to $350. Some mid-level seats are still out there ($440-$676), while those really in a festive mood can drop more than $2,500 for seats at center court. And that might even beat a Lexus...