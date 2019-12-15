Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Who Plays on Sunday Night Football Tonight?

Week 15: Buffalo Bills (9-4) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-5)

NFL Week 15 SNF Game Preview

Sunday Night Football features an AFC Wild Card battle between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bills are just a game behind the 10-3 Patriots and can clinch a playoff berth with a win on Sunday, while the Steelers would have a much harder job catching the 11-2 Ravens and need to win at least two of their remaining three games to secure a playoff spot. The matchup will feature the first brother trio to play in the same NFL game since 1927 in Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds, and Steelers running back Trey Edmunds.

The Steelers have picked up their game since starting the season 0-3. The defense has seen a boost from Minkah Fitzpatrick while a young offense has given Pittsburgh the spark it needed after the loss of multiple veteran stars. Diontae Johnson won AFC special teams player of the week for his two-touchdown performance in the Steelers’ 23-17 win over the Cardinals in Week 14. Devlin Hodges went 16-of-18 and threw one touchdown in the victory, and coach Mike Tomlin has said he’s getting “more and more comfortable” with the undrafted rookie. Pittsburgh could have two of its key players back as well, as JuJu Smith-Schuster is reportedly “eyeing a return” Sunday and James Conner is expected to practice this week.

Buffalo is coming off one of its toughest matchups of the season in Week 14, where it was locked in a defensive showdown with Baltimore. The Bills intercepted Lamar Jackson and limited the Ravens offense to just 95 overall yards in the first half of the game, before ultimately falling to the AFC-leading Ravens 24-17. Josh Allen struggled against the Ravens, as he was sacked six times and went 17-of-39 on the day. However, the young quarterback isn’t going to “let one game defines us and one game make us.” The Bills haven’t made the playoffs since 1999 and haven’t played on SNF since 2007. They find themselves in an exciting position, with head coach Sean McDermott saying that it has been “a long time coming.”

How to Watch Sunday Night Football

Fantasy Football Advice

According to Rotoworld’s Hayden Winks, Devlin Hodges sits at the QB3 spot as he faces off against the No. 3 defense vs. fantasy quarterbacks. While James Conner is listed as questionable, he’s expected to play this week but is still a boom-or-bust RB2/3. JuJu Smith-Schuster is expected to return too, but will face a tough matchup in Tre’Davious White, keeping him as a WR5, along with Diontae Johnson. The Steelers are in a rough fantasy spot this week, with Winks saying, “Matchup and usage are working against everyone here.” Despite being inside the top 10 this season, Josh Allen is a QB2 as he will have a hard time against a Steelers defense that limited other QBs’ rushing abilities and will give Allen issues passing. Devin Singletary faces an impossible matchup, but has proven he can catch passes against tough defenses, landing him a R2/3 position. Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will make life difficult for Bills WR3 John Brown and WR4 Cole Beasley, who are both risky options that would need a big play to pay off.

For more Week 15 fantasy football positional rankings, check out Rotoworld.com.