Seahawks vs. Rams on Sunday Night Football: How to watch, live stream, start time, TV

Who Plays on Sunday Night Football Tonight?

Week 14: Seattle Seahawks (10-2) at Los Angeles Rams (7-5)

NFL Week 14 SNF Game Preview

Sunday Night Football features an NFC West showdown that has playoff implications for both the 10-2 Seattle Seahawks and the 7-5 Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks sit atop the division, tied in overall record with the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams are currently on the outside of the playoff picture, just one game behind the Minnesota Vikings.

The Seahawks are coming off of a 37-30 Monday Night Football victory at home over Kirk Cousins and the Minneosota Vikings. Despite trailing 17-10 at halftime, the Seahawks scored 24 unanswered points to open the second half. Russell Wilson finished with 240 passing yards and two touchdowns, while Chris Carson rushed for 102 yards and one touchdown. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is questionable for Sunday night’s game.

The Rams, meanwhile, dominated the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13 by a score of 34-7. Overall, they gained 549 yards while holding the Cardinals to just 198 yards. Jared Goff completed 32 of 43 passes for 424 yards and two touchdowns, while Todd Gurley ran for 95 yards and one touchdown. Head coach Sean McVay attributes Todd Gurley’s recent usage to “me not being an idiot.”

How to Watch Sunday Night Football

Fantasy Football Advice

According to Rotoworld’s Hayden Winks, Jared Goff is a high-end QB2 with upside after his impressive performance against the Cardinals last week. Todd Gurley can be viewed as a strong RB2 option against an average Seahawks run defense. At WR, Robert Woods is a safe play and Cooper Kupp is an upside WR2, while Brandin Cooks is an upside WR4.

For the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson has QB1 overall potential. Against a tough Rams run defense, Chris Carson is best viewed as an RB1/2 and Rashaad Penny as a flex play. D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are both WR3 plays this week. Leading the Seahawks in red-zone targets since Will Dissly’s injury, tight end Jacob Hollister is a recommended start this week.

For more Week 14 fantasy football positional rankings, check out Rotoworld.com.