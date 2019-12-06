Still some SEC title game tickets … but they won’t be cheap

When No. 1 LSU (12-0, 8-0 in SEC, No. 2 in CFP rankings) and No. 4 Georgia (11-1, 7-1 SEC, No. 4 CFP) face off on Saturday in the SEC Championship game, it’ll be one of the highlights of college football’s Championship run. Ten title games over two days will effectively cap the sport’s regular season and set up bowl matchups and finalize the College Football Playoff.

Those two days feature quite a run of high-profile matchups, including Ohio State-Wisconsin, Oklahoma-Baylor and Utah-Oregon.

But few would argue any will be better than the SEC showdown.

The Tigers have the likely Heisman winner in quarterback Joe Burrow and are second in the nation in scoring offense (48.7 points per game). They’ve scored at least 50 points in their last three games, but now face a Bulldogs defense that allow just 10.4 points per game, the second-best scoring defense in FBS.

So how does one find the right tickets to watch this epic? Well, it won’t be cheap.

The best deal you can find is for $199-$220, and those are upper endzone seats. There’s a handful of upper sideline seats for closer to $250. Anyone who wants to be closer to the field should expect to drop over $1,000 and could potentially spend more than $2,500 per ticket.

There are still a handful of fan options outside of the game as well. Per StubHub, there are tickets available for the Dr. Pepper SEC FanFare (both for a two-day and one-day pass, $6) and a Gameday Hospitality pre-game party ($35).