Lasso those tickets for National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas

Las Vegas plays host to myriad events throughout the year, but perhaps none bigger than the National Finals Rodeo.

Nearly 170,000 people attend the 2018 event, held over a 10-day span at the Thomas & Mack Center. This year’s event runs from Dec. 5-14.

Per the Associated Press, the National Finals Rodeo is the season-ending championship event for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and is widely acknowledged to be the world’s premier rodeo. Held annually since 1959, the Wrangler NFR is ProRodeo’s richest and most prestigious rodeo, and it showcases the very best cowboys, barrel racers and livestock in the world.

[ MORE: Click here for tickets ]

Events include bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding. The top 15 contestants in each will compete in 10 rounds for 10 days. At the end, there will be 2 champions in each event (4 for team roping).

Fans can watch the NFR on CBS Sports Network each at 7 pm ET. ProRodeoTV.com also streams each night at 10 pm ET.

For those who wants to watch the event in person, better hurry with those tickets. Via Stub Hub, tickets are going fast for each day’s show, and only a handful remain for Thursday’s opener.

Of course, there are other attractions in Sin City, even ones that don’t include gambling. For more info on that, click here. But we don’t have any tickets for those …