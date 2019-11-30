Patriots vs. Texans live stream, start time, TV channel: How to watch NFL Sunday Night Football

Who Plays on Sunday Night Football Tonight?

Week 13: New England Patriots (10-1) vs. Houston Texans (7-4)

NFL Week 13 SNF Game Preview

Sunday Night Football features an AFC showdown that has plenty of playoff implications for both the 10-1 New England Patriots and the 7-4 Houston Texans. The Patriots sit atop the AFC East and can clinch a playoff spot with a win and losses or ties by either the Raiders or Steelers.The Texans are locked in a much more tense battle, leading the AFC South by only one game as the Titans and Colts sit at 6-5.

The Patriots are coming off of a scrappy 13-9 victory over the Cowboys, giving them their 17th consecutive 10-win season. New England’s offense struggled, only scoring one touchdown with Tom Brady throwing for fewer than 200 yards. The QB applauded rookie receivers N’Keal Harry, who scored the touchdown, and Jakobi Meyers, who had 74 receiving yards, saying, “They both came through with some big plays for us.” Brady has been working through some right elbow issues the past couple weeks, but has reported he feels “really good.” The rest of the team is also plagued by injuries, with 17 listed as questionable for the matchup vs. the Texans, including Stephon Gilmore, Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu, and Phillip Dorsett.

The Texans celebrated a major win in Week 12 — a narrow 20-17 win over their division rivals, the Colts, where Deshaun Watson found DeAndre Hopkins in the end zone twice. In his first game back from injury, Will Fuller ran for 140 yards, with Hopkins saying, “[He] came back from injury, made plays for us when we needed him today, to have that 1-2 punch is awesome.” Despite the key victory over Indianapolis making Houston the clear favorites, the AFC South remains a three-team race, with Tennessee still playing the Texans twice and the Colts once more.

How to Watch Sunday Night Football

Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas When: Sunday, December 1

Sunday, December 1 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports app

Fantasy Football Advice

According to Rotoworld’s Hayden Winks, Tom Brady remains a QB1/2 despite his 3.4% touchdown rate and 6.7 YPA being his worst since 2002. Sony Michel is an RB2/3 since he’s dependent on touchdowns as he’s losing a dozen or so snaps to Rex Burkhead, while James White (RB3) might be more involved this week as the Texans allow the most receptions to running backs. Julian Edelman remains a WR1 as he sees high-level usage and is tied for the second-most targets with 112. The Texans also have a QB1/2 in Deshaun Watson, who will be tested this week against a phenomenal Patriots defense, but his rushing production while trailing keeps him in the low-end QB1 mix. RB Carlos Hyde is a preferred sit this week against the No. 1 defense versus fantasy running backs. DeAndre Hopkins is downgraded to a WR2 as he’ll face the league’s best corner in Stephon Gilmore, but the receiver “should still see 8-12 targets and is capable of winning a few plays.”

For more Week 13 fantasy football positional rankings, check out Rotoworld.com.