NFL Games on Thanksgiving Day 2019: Schedule, how to watch, TV channels, start times

The Thanksgiving Day slate of NFL games features three matchups, highlighted by the Atlanta Falcons (3-8) vs. the New Orleans Saints (9-2) on Thursday, November 28 (NBC, 8 p.m. ET). The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions get the day of football started (12:30 p.m. ET), followed by the Buffalo Bills at the Dallas Cowboys (4:30 p.m. ET). Check out the full schedule below, including TV information, start times and more.
Chicago Bears (5-6) at Detroit Lions (3-7-1)
- When: 12:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Where: Ford Field in Detroit, MI
- What to watch for: The Bears and Lions both enter Week 13 on the outside of the NFC playoff picture. The Lions have yet to win a game in November, while the Bears are coming off of a 19-14 win against the New York Giants.
Buffalo Bills (8-3) at Dallas Cowboys (6-5)
- When: 4:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX
- What to watch for: Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are coming off of a tough loss against the New England Patriots in Week 12. The Cowboys are one game ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East, but they haven’t yet beaten a team with a winning record this season. With a win against the Cowboys, the Bills will further strengthen their playoff hopes.
New Orleans Saints (9-2) at Atlanta Falcons (3-8)
- When: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Stream live: Watch online or on the NBC Sports app
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA
- What to watch for: The Saints and Falcons faced each other last year on Thanksgiving, when the Saints won at home with a score of 31-17. This year, Drew Brees and the Saints will look to clinch a playoff berth, as they will be the NFC South champs with a win against Matt Ryan and the Falcons.