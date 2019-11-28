NFL Games on Thanksgiving Day 2019: Schedule, how to watch, TV channels, start times

The Thanksgiving Day slate of NFL games features three matchups, highlighted by the Atlanta Falcons (3-8) vs. the New Orleans Saints (9-2) on Thursday, November 28 (NBC, 8 p.m. ET). The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions get the day of football started (12:30 p.m. ET), followed by the Buffalo Bills at the Dallas Cowboys (4:30 p.m. ET). Check out the full schedule below, including TV information, start times and more.

