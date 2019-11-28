Bulldog wins Best in Show at the 2019 National Dog Show

The Bulldog has won Best in Show at the 2019 National Dog Show Presented by Purina.

Thor the Bulldog beat out almost 2,000 dogs representing 194 breeds and varieties recognized by the American Kennel Club. First, he won the Non-Sporting Group in a field of 19 breeds. He then competed against the other six group winners before taking home the top honor. The Havanese was named Reserve Best in Show.

“He’s a dog that always gives everything for me,” handler Eduardo Paris said after the win.

Hear more from Paris:

The Havanese won the Toy Group, the Siberian Husky won the Working Group, the Golden Retriever won the Sporting Group, the Pharaoh Hound won the Hound Group, the Old English Sheepdog won the Herding Group and the Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier won the Terrier Group.

This year, the Azawakh made its debut at the National Dog Show, competing in the Hound Group. The only breed recognized by the AKC that is taller than it is long, the Azawakh originated from Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger and was bred to be guardians and hunters. The Azawakh became eligible to compete in AKC-sanctioned events on Jan. 1, 2019.

NBC televised the 2019 National Dog Show directly after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the 18th straight year. Every year, more than 20 million people tune in for the event, which was commentated by longtime hosts John O’Hurley and David Frei. Mary Carillo reprised her role as ringside reporter, and Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir returned to the National Dog Show as backstage contributors.