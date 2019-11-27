Saints vs. Falcons live stream, TV, start time: How to watch Thanksgiving NFL game

Who Plays Football This Week on Thanksgiving?

New Orleans Saints (9-2) at Atlanta Falcons (3-8)

NFL Thanksgiving Night Preview for Week 13

For the second year in a row, the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints will face off on Thanksgiving on NBC. In 2018, the Saints won their 10th straight game with a 31-17 win over the Falcons. With the loss, the Falcons were eliminated from contention in the NFC South. Matt Ryan threw for 377 yards and 2 touchdowns, but the Falcons had 4 turnovers. Drew Brees threw for 171 yards and 4 touchdowns, while Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram combined for 141 rushing yards.

In Week 10 of 2019, the Falcons stunned the Saints with a 26-9 victory. The Falcons came into the game with seven total sacks for the season, yet they got to Drew Brees six times. Following the game, Drew Brees called their offense “unacceptable” and said “we were extremely disappointed in our performance.” This Thanksgiving, Brees and the Saints will look to avenge their Week 10 loss on the road.

How to Watch Thanksgiving Football 2019

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA When: Thursday, November 28 (Thanksgiving Day)

Thursday, November 28 (Thanksgiving Day) Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Stream live: Watch online or on the NBC Sports app

Watch online or on the NBC Sports app Tickets: Click here to purchase tickets for Falcons vs. Saints

Fantasy Football Advice

After missing two games, Falcons running back Devonta Freeman was listed as a “full” participant in practice on Tuesday. Tight end Austin Hooper, however, remained sidelined for the Falcons. After suffering a shoulder injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Julio Jones was not spotted at practice on Tuesday. For the Saints, cornerback Marshon Lattimore was listed as limited on Monday’s injury report, giving him a shot to suit up on Thursday. QB Drew Brees and WR Michael Thomas will continue to be strong fantasy plays against the Falcons.

