NFL Games on Thanksgiving Day 2019: Schedule, teams, how to watch

The Thanksgiving Day slate of NFL games features three matchups, highlighted by the Atlanta Falcons (3-8) vs. the New Orleans Saints (9-2) on Thursday, November 28 (NBC, 8 p.m. ET). The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions get the day of football started, followed by the Buffalo Bills at the Dallas Cowboys. Check out the full schedule below, including TV information, start times and more.
Chicago Bears (5-6) at Detroit Lions (3-7-1)
- When: 12:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Where: Ford Field in Detroit, MI
- What to watch for: The Bears and Lions both enter Week 13 on the outside of the NFC playoff picture. The Lions have yet to win a game in November, while the Bears are coming off of a 19-14 win against the New York Giants.
Buffalo Bills (8-3) at Dallas Cowboys (6-5)
- When: 4:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX
- What to watch for: Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are coming off of a tough loss against the New England Patriots in Week 12. The Cowboys are one game ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East, but they haven’t yet beaten a team with a winning record this season. With a win against the Cowboys, the Bills will further strengthen their playoff hopes.
New Orleans Saints (9-2) at Atlanta Falcons (3-8)
- When: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Stream live: Watch online or on the NBC Sports app
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA
- What to watch for: The Saints and Falcons faced each other last year on Thanksgiving, when the Saints won at home with a score of 31-17. This year, Drew Brees and the Saints will look to clinch a playoff berth, as they will be the NFC South champs with a win against Matt Ryan and the Falcons.