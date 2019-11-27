NFL Games on Thanksgiving Day 2019: Schedule, teams, how to watch

The Thanksgiving Day slate of NFL games features three matchups, highlighted by the Atlanta Falcons (3-8) vs. the New Orleans Saints (9-2) on Thursday, November 28 (NBC, 8 p.m. ET). The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions get the day of football started, followed by the Buffalo Bills at the Dallas Cowboys. Check out the full schedule below, including TV information, start times and more.

Chicago Bears (5-6) at Detroit Lions (3-7-1)

Buffalo Bills (8-3) at Dallas Cowboys (6-5)

New Orleans Saints (9-2) at Atlanta Falcons (3-8)