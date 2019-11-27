How to watch, live stream 2019 National Dog Show: New breed introduced at Thanksgiving tradition

The National Dog Show Presented by Purina hosts some of America’s most popular breeds like the Golden Retriever, the German Shepherd and the Lab. But in 2019, there will be a new face at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.

The Azawakh will make its first appearance at the National Dog Show (Thanksgiving Day on NBC, 12 p.m. local time) this year after gaining full recognition by the American Kennel Club in January. The breed will compete in the Hound Group.

Azawakhs are a leggy and lean signthound believed to have originated in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger thousands of years ago. They were bred to be guardians and hunt animals like hares, gazelle and wild boars. Despite its origins as a fast and fierce hunter, the Azawakh is a generally affectionate and playful dog that will create a strong bond with its owner.

The Azawakh is the only breed recognized by the AKC that is taller than it is long. Unsurprisingly, they require regular exercise. Their short, fine coats come in several variations including brown, black, red, brindled and parti-colored (multi-colored).

Watch the Azawakh make its National Dog Show debut on NBC after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Coverage of the National Dog Show begins on Thursday, November 28 at 12 p.m. local time and runs until 2 p.m., covering group and Best in Show judging. The National Dog Show can also be streamed here on NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports app at 12 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving. The NBC Sports app is available on mobile and connected devices, including Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

