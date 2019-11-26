Thanksgiving and football? There’s still time for you to watch Dallas-Buffalo

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Dallas Cowboys and Thanksgiving Day have been an annual tradition since 1966 (except for two years in the ’70s). But they’ve never played the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving.

Will you be there to see it?

Plenty of standing room only tickets (starting at just over $50) are available for Thursday’s game, not to mention a handful of club-level seats (in the $400-$600 range).

For those who want to feast throughout Thursday (who wouldn’t on Turkey Day?) there are a few other ticket options as well, including the Bill Bates Tailgate party ($75), which has a meal with dessert. The Ultimate Tailgate Party ($75) is more standard game prep, with tailgating food.

But beyond all that, what Cowboys fans will probably be most thankful for is a Dallas victory.

Dallas (6-5) holds a one-game lead in the NFC East on the Philadelphia Eagles and have lost two of their last three games. Beating Buffalo (8-3) would go a long way to helping the Cowboys’ playoff hopes. And to keep Jason Garrett employed …