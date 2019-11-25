Karolina Pliskova hires Daniel Vallverdu as coach

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

PRAGUE — World No. 2 Karolina Pliskova has hired Daniel Vallverdu as coach to replace Conchita Martinez.

Vallverdu, who previously was part of the coaching teams of Andy Murray, Stanislas Wawrinka, Tomas Berdych and Juan Martin Del Potro, will aim to help Pliskova succeed at Grand Slams.

Her best so far at the major tournaments was the US Open final in 2016, when she lost to Angelique Kerber.

Pliskova has a decent season behind her, winning four of her 15 WTA titles. The 27-year Czech decided to part ways with Martinez after she reached the semifinals of the WTA Finals earlier in November.

She said it was time for her “to move forward.”