After you snag that last-minute Pats-Cowboys ticket, don’t forget the parka …

It’s going to be a cold, blustery weekend in the Boston area.

Not that gross weather is going to deter fans from Sunday’s Dallas Cowboys-New England Patriots showdown.

The cheapest tickets available as of Friday afternoon were $250 upper deck tickets (via Stub Hub), while only a handful of lower bowl tickets still remain (and those are going for $750 or more). Anyone wishing to brave the rain and cold will need to hurry.

Those that do make it should see an interesting game, at least.

The Cowboys (6-4) come into Foxborough with an MVP candidate in quarterback Dak Prescott and having won three of their last four games, but only one of those games prepared them for what could be a messy, sloppy game. The Patriots (9-1) are coming off a lackluster 17-10 win against the Eagles in a game that saw high winds derail most of the offense. Oddsmakers seem to like what that means for the Pats, who are a 6-point favorite.

Add to that a recent report that the Patriots are reconsidering receiver Antonio Brown and there’s lots to like about Sunday.

