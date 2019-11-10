Cowboys vs. Vikings live stream, start time: How to watch NFL Sunday Night Football

Who’s Playing Sunday Night

Minnesota Vikings (6-3) at Dallas Cowboys (5-3)

This week’s Sunday Night Football game features an exciting NFC matchup between the 6-3 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-3 Dallas Cowboys. The Vikings are looking to catch the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North while the Cowboys will try to hold off the Eagles atop the NFC East.

The Vikings, led by quarterback Kirk Cousins and running back Dalvin Cook, will look to rebound from a loss against the Matt Moore-led Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9. After losing to the Chiefs, head coach Mike Zimmer said “It’s not the end of the world.” However, according to ProFootballTalk, Kirk Cousins is 6-13 all-time in prime time and the Vikings have four remaining night games. The Cowboys are coming off a 37-18 win over the struggling New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Running back Ezekiel Elliott finished with 139 rushing yards on 23 attempts against the Giants. When asked if he’s been the best back in the league this year, Elliott responded, “I think there’s been running backs that have played better than me this year.”

Where : AT&T Bank Stadium in Arlington, Texas

: AT&T Bank Stadium in Arlington, Texas When : Sunday, November 10

: Sunday, November 10 Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

Tickets: Click here to purchase tickets for Vikings at Cowboys

Fantasy Football Advice

According to Hayden Winks at Rotoworld, Dak Prescott is a QB1 and Ezekiel Elliott is a top five RB1 at home this week. Amari Cooper, who is averaging 18.3 PPR points with Prescott through 17 games, is expected to play through his knee injury on Sunday night. For the Vikings, Dalvin Cook remains an elite RB1. Cousins, meanwhile, finds himself on the QB1/2 border with his inconsistent play this season. With Adam Thielen likely out with a hamstring injury, Olabisi Johnson finds himself on the fantasy radar as a WR5, while Stefon Diggs will be an upside WR1/2.

