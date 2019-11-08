Tickets for Cowboys-Vikings can still be had (for a decent price, too)

There are 80,000 seats at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. And for those still trying to watching the Cowboys (5-3) play host to the Minnesota Vikings (6-3) on Sunday Night (Watch online), we’ve got good news: There are still tickets left.

And some of them can be had for less than $60.

AT&T has standing-room only seating behind both end zones, which still has dozens of tickets left in both ends of the stadium. Those who don’t mind being on their feet for hours won’t find a better deal for what’s probably going to be the best NFL game of the weekend.

For those who don’t want to stand, Stub Hub does have more options.

Loads of mezzanine-level tickets are still available (ranging from $400-$800) or if you drop closer to $1,000 you can land a club-level seat, rated as one of the best seats left for Sunday.

