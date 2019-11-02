Vino Rosso wins $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vino Rosso, jockeyed by Irad Ortiz Jr. and trained by Todd Pletcher, overpowered the early favorite McKinzie down the homestretch to win the $6 million 2019 Breeders’ Cup Classic at Santa Anita. Higher Power was third.

McKinzie took over the lead after the final turn, and Vino Rosso, Italian for “red wine,” shot down the homestretch to pass McKinzie and breeze over the wire.

Owned by Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable, Vino Rosso gave Pletcher his first Classic winner in 13 starts. He went off at 9/2 odds from the No. 10 spot, paying $11.20 to win, $5.80 to place and $4.00 to show.

Mongolian Groom, the horse that upset McKinzie in the Awesome Again Stakes back in September, was then pulled up by jockey Abel Cedillo and vanned to a vet on the grounds. AAEP on call vet Dr. Al Ruggles told NBC Sports that he injured his left hind leg and that more testing was required to evaluate the severity of his injury.

His condition has not officially been released yet, but the Paulick Report is reporting that he has “fractures in the lower portion of his cannon bone and upper portion of his pastern.”

Re: Mongolian Groom, who was pulled up and vanned off about a furlong out from the finish of the #BC19 Classic–Horse has been radiographed and has fractures in the lower portion of his cannon bone and upper portion of his pastern. (ctd) — Paulick Report (@paulickreport) November 3, 2019

Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. was fresh off his win in the $4 million Breeders’ Cup Turf aboard Bricks and Mortar just an hour earlier. The Classic was Ortiz Jr.’s fourth win of the 2019 Breeders’ Cup, including a victory on Four Wheel Drive, the first American Pharoah baby to win a Breeders’ Cup race.

Elate, the lone mare in the field, finished 4th. This comes almost 10 years to the day after Zenyatta became the first-ever female to win the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

For Bob Baffert-trained McKinzie, the Classic was his first race without longtime jockey Mike Smith. Smith rode Yoshida instead, finishing 8th on the 5-year-old.

Full 2019 Breeders’ Cup Classic results: