Breeders’ Cup 2019 results: Live updates, winners, replays from every race

The 2019 Breeders’ Cup will give away $28 million in purses and awards to some of the best horses from around the world. The 14 championship races are held over two days, with 2-year-old juveniles running in 5 races on Future Stars Friday (Nov. 1) and older horses running in 9 races on Championship Saturday. Follow along here for live results from each race.

What to know about the 2019 Breeders’ Cup

Results from Saturday, November 2

Filly and Mare Turf (4:54 p.m. ET post time, $2 million purse)

1st: Iridessa (Trainer: Joseph O’Brien; Jockey: Wayne Lordan)

2nd: Vasilika (Trainer: Dan Ward; Jockey: Flavien Prat)

3rd: Sister Charlie (Trainer: Chad Brown; Jockey: John Velazquez)

Dirt Mile (4:10 p.m. ET post time, $1 million purse)

1st: Spun to Run (Trainer: Juan Guerrero; Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.)

2nd: Omaha Beach (Trainer: Richard Mandella; Jockey: Mike Smith)

3rd: Blue Chipper (Trainer: Kim Young Kwan; Jockey: Flavien Prat)

Race replay

Turf Sprint (3:33 p.m. ET post time, $1 million purse)

1st: Belvoir Bay (Trainer: Peter Miller; Jockey: Javier Castellano)

2nd: Om (Trainer: Peter Miller; Jockey: Manuel Franco)

3rd: Shekky Shebaz (Trainer: Jason Servis; Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.)

Race replay

Filly and Mare Sprint (2:55 p.m. ET post time, $1 million purse)

1st: Covfefe (Trainer: Brad Cox; Jockey: Joel Rosario)

2nd: Bellafina (Trainer: Simon Callaghan; Jockey: Flavien Prat)

3rd: Dawn the Destroyer (Trainer: Kiaran McLaughlin; Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione)

Race replay

Results from Friday, November 1

Juvenile (7:03 p.m. ET post time, $2 million purse)

1st: Storm the Court (Trainer: Peter Eurton; Jockey: Flavien Prat)

2nd: Anneau D’or (Trainer: Blaine Wright; Jockey: Juan Hernandez)

3rd: Wrecking Crew (Trainer: Peter Miller; Jockey: Paco Lopez)

Race replay

Juvenile Fillies Turf (6:12 p.m. ET post time, $1 million purse)

1st: Sharing (Trainer: Graham Motion; Jockey: Manuel Franco)

2nd: Daahyeh (Trainer: Roger Varian; Jockey: William Buick)

3rd: Sweet Melania (Trainer: Todd Pletcher; Jockey: Jose Ortiz)

Race replay

Juvenile Fillies (5:32 p.m. ET post time, $2 million purse)

1st: British Idiom (Trainer: Brad Cox; Jockey: Javier Castellano)

2nd: Donna Veloce (Trainer: Simon Callaghan; Jockey: Flavien Prat)

3rd: Bast (Trainer: Bob Baffert; Jockey: John Velazquez)

Race replay

Juvenile Turf (4:52 p.m. ET post time, $1 million purse)

1st: Structor (Trainer: Chad Brown; Jockey: Jose Ortiz)

2nd: Billy Bats (Trainer: Peter Miller; Jockey: Paco Lopez)

3rd: Gear Jockey (Trainer: George “Rusty” Arnold ; Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione)

Race replay

Juvenile Turf Sprint (4:12 p.m. ET post time, $1 million purse)

1st: Four Wheel Drive (Trainer: Wesley Ward; Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.)

2nd: Chimney Rock (Trainer: Michael Maker; Jockey: Jose Ortiz)

3rd: Another Miracle (Trainer: Gary Contessa; Jockey: Manuel Franco)

Race replay

How to watch the Breeders’ Cup Classic

Weekend schedule

Friday, Nov. 1 schedule

Race #5 – Juvenile Turf Sprint (Post time: 4:12 p.m. ET)

(Post time: 4:12 p.m. ET) Race #6 – Juvenile Turf (Post time: 4:52 p.m. ET)

(Post time: 4:52 p.m. ET) Race #7 – Juvenile Fillies (Post time: 5:32 p.m. ET)

(Post time: 5:32 p.m. ET) Race #8 – Juvenile Fillies Turf (Post time: 6:12 p.m. ET)

(Post time: 6:12 p.m. ET) Race #9 – Juvenile (Post time: 7:03 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Nov. 2 schedule