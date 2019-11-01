Triple Crown winner American Pharoah gets first Breeders’ Cup win as a sire

American Pharoah added another accomplishment to his resume on Friday when his son Four Wheel Drive won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf, giving the Coolmore stud his first Breeders’ Cup winner as a sire.

Four Wheel Drive beat Another Miracle, his half brother by American Pharoah, breaking clean and fast and leading for all five furlongs on the turf track. Another Miracle finished 3rd in a photo finish with Kimari. The undefeated Four Wheel Drive (out of Funfair) is trained by Wesley Ward and sold for $525,000 at Fasig-Tipton as a yearling. Prior to his win at Santa Anita, Four Wheel Drive won the G3 Futurity Stakes win at Belmont Park on Oct. 6.

Four Wheel Drive and Another Miracle are just two of the 162 foals that American Pharoah sired in his first year at Coolmore. Follow American Pharoah’s first crop from the 2018 Keeneland September Yearling Sale to the present in NBC Sports Film’s one-hour documentary “Born to Run” on Sunday, April 26 at 2 p.m. ET—only six days before the 2020 Kentucky Derby.

After becoming the 12th horse to win the Triple Crown (the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes), American Pharoah’s racing grand finale was a win in the 2015 Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland. He retired to Coolmore’s Ashford Stud ahead of the 2016 breeding season. His stud fee is unlisted, but he earned approximately $32 million in his first year at Ashford.

Just weeks ago at the Keeneland September Yearling Sale, a bay American Pharoah filly out of Leslie’s Lady sold for a record $8.2 million—the highest for any filly and the fourth-most expensive horse to come through the sale.

