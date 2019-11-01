Breeders’ Cup 2019 results: Live updates, winners from every race

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2019 Breeders’ Cup will give away $28 million in purses and awards to some of the best horses from around the world. The 14 championship races are held over two days, with 2-year-old juveniles running in 5 races on Future Stars Friday (Nov. 1) and older horses running in 9 races on Championship Saturday. Follow along here for live results from each race.

What to know about the 2019 Breeders’ Cup

Results from Friday, November 1

Juvenile Fillies (5:32 p.m. ET post time, $2 million purse)

1st: British Idiom (Trainer: Brad Cox; Jockey: Javier Castellano)

2nd: Donna Veloce (Trainer: Simon Callaghan; Jockey: Flavien Prat)

3rd: Bast (Trainer: Bob Baffert; Jockey: John Velazquez)

Juvenile Turf (4:52 p.m. ET post time, $1 million purse)

1st: Structor (Trainer: Chad Brown; Jockey: Jose Ortiz)

2nd: Billy Bats (Trainer: Peter Miller; Jockey: Paco Lopez)

3rd: Gear Jockey (Trainer: George “Rusty” Arnold ; Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione)

Juvenile Turf Sprint (4:12 p.m. ET post time, $1 million purse)

1st: Four Wheel Drive (Trainer: Wesley Ward; Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.)

2nd: Chimney Rock (Trainer: Michael Maker; Jockey: Jose Ortiz)

3rd: Another Miracle (Trainer: Gary Contessa; Jockey: Manuel Franco)

