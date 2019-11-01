Breeders’ Cup 2019 results: Live updates, winners from every race

The 2019 Breeders’ Cup will give away $28 million in purses and awards to some of the best horses from around the world. The 14 championship races are held over two days, with 2-year-old juveniles running in 5 races on Future Stars Friday (Nov. 1) and older horses running in 9 races on Championship Saturday. Follow along here for live results from each race.
Results from Friday, November 1
Juvenile Fillies (5:32 p.m. ET post time, $2 million purse)
1st: British Idiom (Trainer: Brad Cox; Jockey: Javier Castellano)
2nd: Donna Veloce (Trainer: Simon Callaghan; Jockey: Flavien Prat)
3rd: Bast (Trainer: Bob Baffert; Jockey: John Velazquez)
Juvenile Turf (4:52 p.m. ET post time, $1 million purse)
1st: Structor (Trainer: Chad Brown; Jockey: Jose Ortiz)
2nd: Billy Bats (Trainer: Peter Miller; Jockey: Paco Lopez)
3rd: Gear Jockey (Trainer: George “Rusty” Arnold ; Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione)
Juvenile Turf Sprint (4:12 p.m. ET post time, $1 million purse)
1st: Four Wheel Drive (Trainer: Wesley Ward; Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.)
2nd: Chimney Rock (Trainer: Michael Maker; Jockey: Jose Ortiz)
3rd: Another Miracle (Trainer: Gary Contessa; Jockey: Manuel Franco)
Weekend schedule
Friday, Nov. 1 schedule
- Race #5 – Juvenile Turf Sprint (Post time: 4:12 p.m. ET)
- Race #6 – Juvenile Turf (Post time: 4:52 p.m. ET)
- Race #7 – Juvenile Fillies (Post time: 5:32 p.m. ET)
- Race #8 – Juvenile Fillies Turf (Post time: 6:12 p.m. ET)
- Race #9 – Juvenile (Post time: 7:03 p.m. ET)
Saturday, Nov. 2 schedule
- Race #4 – Filly and Mare Sprint (Post time: 2:55 p.m. ET)
- Race #5 – Turf Sprint (Post time: 3:33 p.m. ET)
- Race #6 – Dirt Mile (Post time: 4:10 p.m. ET)
- Race #7 – Filly and Mare Turf (Post time: 4:54 p.m. ET)
- Race #8 – Sprint (Post time: 5:36 p.m. ET)
- Race #9 – Mile (Post time: 6:20 p.m. ET)
- Race #10 – Distaff (Post time: 7 p.m. ET)
- Race #11 – Turf (Post time: 7:40 p.m. ET)
- Race #12 – Classic (Post time: 8:44 p.m. ET)