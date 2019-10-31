2019 Breeders’ Cup Classic live stream: How to watch online, post time, date

The Breeders’ Cup Classic pits the top horses from around the world against each other in the ultimate showdown to finish out the year in horse racing. Here’s everything you need to know about racing’s grand finale this weekend at Santa Anita:

What is the Breeders’ Cup Classic? The $6 million Classic is a 1 1/4-mile race on the dirt with 14 spots open to any horse aged 3 and up with no gender conditions. The Classic is considered the grand finale of the horse racing season, with some of the richest horses, trainers and jockeys going head-to-head.

Who is running in the race? There are currently 11 horses set to run in the 36th Breeders’ Cup Classic. The horses entered either won a Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series “Win and You’re In” race or racked up enough qualifying points from winning graded stakes races throughout the last year. This year’s Classic field includes the 2019 Preakness Stakes winner, a Japan-bred horse and the first female to run in the Classic since Havre de Grace in 2011.

Where is the Classic? The Breeders’ Cup changes tracks every year, with California’s Santa Anita hosting in 2019 for a record-10th time.

When is the Classic? The Breeders’ Cup runs from November 1-2. The Classic is on Saturday, Nov. 2 with a post time of 8:44 p.m. ET (5:44 p.m. in California).

How can I watch the the race live? Watch the 2019 Breeders’ Cup Classic on NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Coverage of the Breeders’ Cup Classic will run from 8-9 p.m. ET, with a post time of approximately 8:44 p.m. ET. Additional coverage will broadcast on NBCSN, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app on Friday, Nov. 1 from 4-8 p.m. ET and on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 3:30-8 p.m. ET.

Who should I watch for? Bob Baffert fields the early favorite McKinzie, who opened with 3-1 odds despite switching from longtime jockey Mike Smith to Joel Rosario, who won last year’s edition of the Classic aboard Accelerate. On the 10th anniversary of Zenyatta’s historic Classic win, the mare Elate looks to become the second female to ever win the race. Preakness winner War of Will and Kentucky Derby runner up Code of Honor are also running.

Watch NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2019 Breeders’ Cup starting with Future Stars Friday on Nov. 1 from 4-8 p.m. ET (NBCSN) and continuing with Championship Saturday on Nov. 2 from 3:30-9 p.m. ET (NBCSN until 8, NBC from 8-9).