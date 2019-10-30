Game 7 in person? Those tickets can still be had (even for a good price!)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’re going to see one of the best events in sports — Game 7 of the World Series — for the fourth time in the last six years when the Houston Astros play host to the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night in Houston.

Only question is, how will you watch it?

About 11.6 million people have been watching the 2019 Fall Classic, down from the previous years. So if you’re in Houston, a better option might be to just hit the game in person.

Per Stub Hub, tickets for Game 7 are still available, some for as low as $300 as of this writing (whether they’re still there when you look later is another story). They’re standing room only tickets.

The cheapest options for seats are in the outfield deck ($399) or View Deck II ($396) and going up from there.

Some of the best values available? The Crawford Box ($799) and Field Box ($781) seats. And anyone looking to drop some serious cash should check out the Insperity Club ($11,000), Diamond Club ($10,000 to $14,500) or the Dugout Box ($5,000 or more).

Will those be worth it?

One can dive into the merits of a Game 7 at length, so we’ll let Craig Calcaterra do that here and just remind you that it’s Game 7. And leave it at that.

Tonight we have the icy-calm Greinke vs. the fiery Max Scherzer. We have an offensive powerhouse vs. a lineup containing two guys who have risen to the occasion and who are unfazed by the bright lights of the postseason. We made it through a month and a half of spring training, a six-month slog through the regular season and an intense, month-long march through October to get us to where we will be at 8PM tonight. Welcome to the final day of the 2019 season of the greatest damn sport there is.

The Game: World Series Game 7: Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros

The Time: 8:07 PM Eastern

The Ballpark: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

The Network: Fox

The Starters: Max Scherzer vs. Zack Greinke